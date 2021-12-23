Anfield experience for budding Larne coaches

Ellie Miller and Charlotte Hooper participated in a global sports coaching conference at Liverpool Hope University and at Anfield in December organised by the LLS Academy based at Inver Park.

Companies from round the globe were represented and the girls underwent a number of coaching assessments where prospective employers could offer them places in their company to coach internationally in Summer 2022.

Both girls fought off competition from across the United Kingdom and have been selected by Challenger Sports to take part in coaching camps in the United States next summer.

Ellie and Charlotte at Anfield.

Principal Dr Stephen Reid explained: “In September 2017 Larne High School launched its flagship Football Academy which has been a central part of the school’s sixth form expansion over the last number of years. In September 2020 the school was delighted to develop its partnership with Larne FC and the LLS Academy based at Inver Park.

“The partnership has brought many benefits to the school and allows us to offer around 50 young people football-specific coaching combined with the BTEC Extended Diploma in Sports Studies.

“The school is also able to offer a general Sports Coaching Academy based in Larne High School, also run in conjunction with the LLS Academy and this allows the young people to access a wide range of opportunities in addition to their BTEC qualifications. The course has a number of strands and alongside the academic qualification of the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sports Studies, pupils are also involved in strength and conditioning, coaching in conjunction with the IFA and a work placement based in local primary schools.

“BTEC Extended Diplomas are the equivalent to taking three A Level subjects and many of Larne High’s young people have used the qualification to move to university level education, including courses at Ulster University, Queen’s University and Stranmillis University College.”

The Sallagh Park school added that it is happy to receive expressions of interest for next year’s course.

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council recognised the achievements of the Northern Ireland Women’s team qualifying for next year’s European Football Championship in England.

The Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, hosted a reception on December 20 to celebrate the success. Julie Nelson BEM attended the event alongside management team duo Kenny Sheils and Gary Boyd. The event was held after a motion was brought to the local authority in July by Cllr Bobby Hadden and seconded by Cllr Andrew Wilson.