Another home league win for Rathfriland Rangers

On a heavy pitch it was hard to play football and keep the ball on the deck proving hard for both teams to get into the game.

Rathfriland scored the first goal on 25 mins with Adam Neale showing great hold up play and playing a one two before going on to take it round two players and then the keeper.

Ten minutes later Jack Graham played the ball to John Scanell who then linked well with Hayes, Neale and finally Fitzpatrick to score a lovely curling left footed top corner goal.

Straight from the kick off though Rathfriland were caught sleeping and then gave a needless penalty away with the Bangor number nine scoring from the spot to make it 2-1.

From the start of the second half however it was all the men in white who started to play some great football with the third goal coming from a wonderful 25 yard long range strike by Jack Graham and then to rap the scoring up it was the industrious Adam Neale with a great run and shot to make the final scoreline 4-1.

Some great personal performances but the team overall played really well to collect a deserved three points.

Squad: Bryan McMullan, Danny Devlin, Jack Graham, John Scannell, Rhys Kelly, Brian Johnston, Ruairi Fitzpatrick, Matthew Holloway, Jordan Hayes, Harry Campbell, Adam Neale.

Subs: Lee Newell, Ross Black, Marty Havern.

RESERVES FULL OF

FIZZ AGAINST COAGH

The Reserves hosted Coagh on a gloomy winter day at Iveagh Park.

However the gloom didn’t last long as Rathfriland lit the match up with a quickfire start, racing into a three goal lead after 15 minutes with goals from Adam Loughlin, Shay Byrne and eighteen year old Caolan Teer making his first start for the reserves after an impressive run of goals for the Swifts.

Although Adam Rowland had to pull off a couple of fine saves things didn’t get better for the visitors as Caolàn Teer added the fourth and fifth to complete his hatrick and Sam McCallister got in on the goals to make it six before halftime. HT 6-0

Rathfriland lost a bit of momentum early in the second half but the in form Loughlin got the team back on track with a super finish before Teer got his fourth to make it eight. Teer was replaced by Jamie Fitzpatrick who went close with a great chance and hit the woodwork from 25 yards.

Coagh did score from a free kick before McCallister completed the rout by adding the ninth and tenth to get a hatrick of his own.

Team: Adam Rowland, Mark Bronte, Adam Bronte, Zach Annett, John Dickson, Ryan Sloane, Adam Loughlin, Jack Casey, Caolan Teer, Sam McCallister, Shea Byrne.

Subs: Jamie Fitzpatrick, Jervis McCaul, Ryan Byrne, David Gilmore.

RANGERS AWAY TO

ISlANDMAGEE IN LEAGUE

Rathfriland Rangers this Saturday will travel to Islandmagee in a NAFL Premier Division fixture at Wilbourne Park. After a long run of cup fixtures Rangers have had two league wins on the bounce and will be looking to make it three with another win this Saturday against the 5th placed team in the league. Kick off 2pm.

JANUARY COMMITTEE

MEETING

The January committee meeting will take place on Tuesday 18th January at 7pm.

FACILITIES HIRE

Anyone wishing to book the excellent indoor and outdoor facilities at Rathfriland FC please contact our Facilities Manager Gordon Wilson. (07519742767).

CLUB ROTA SATurday

Lindsay Bronte, Alex Scott, John Annett, David Niblock.

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT RATHFRILAND FC CLUBROOMS

Rathfriland FC will be holding a New Year’s Eve function at the clubrooms on Friday 31st December. Music will be by Newpoint Country. Anyone looking tickets please contact any member of the committee. Price £10 per ticket available from any member of the committee.

NEW LAST MAN STANDING WITH £1000 PRIZE

Rathfriland FC are launched a new Last Man Standing competition on Saturday past.

With the £500 prize money being rolled over from the previous competition the prize money this time round now stands at £1000.

There has been a super entry of 329 teams with 26 out in week 1.

