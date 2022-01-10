Antrim Rovers win a McDonald’s 30th anniversary club award

The one-off award was an extension of the McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards for 2021 to commemorate the 30th birthday of McDonald’s in Northern Ireland.

It celebrates the impact that local grassroots football clubs have had both on and off the pitch across the last 30 years.

Each recipient of the award was presented with a special football pack containing more than £300 worth of football training equipment that will greatly benefit the clubs.

Antrim Rovers club rep. with McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings and Franchisee John McCollum

The award packs were given out by Northern Ireland legend and McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings at a private event held in the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Paddy Cusack, Franchisee of the McDonald’s restaurant at The Junction Retail Park, said: “To mark our 30th birthday in Northern Ireland we wanted to recognise those clubs that have gone above and beyond to maximise the impact they have – be it on the lives of young people through Fun Football or through wider community initiatives.

“Our partnership with the Irish FA on the McDonald’s Fun Football programme is so important to us and highlights our commitment to fostering the development of football for all in Northern Ireland.

“Over the past 30 years McDonald’s has made a strong impact on communities across Northern Ireland, not only by creating and sustaining over 3,000 jobs across our restaurant estate in Northern Ireland but through a wide range of charitable and community partnerships, such as the Fun Football programme.”

McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings said: “Congratulations to all of the McDonald’s 30 Clubs for 30 Years, who have worked tirelessly down the years to keep the local grassroots game alive in their local communities.

“I have greatly enjoyed meeting with these grassroots heroes in-person again after what has been a challenging period for us all.

“Through the years, I have witnessed first-hand the unwavering commitment of these volunteers and the impact they have had and continue to have on the lives of young people in Northern Ireland,” said Pat.