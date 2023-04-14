Ballymacash Ranger Football Club officially opens new accessible stand

The stand was paid for by businessman Dr Terry Cross OBE, who has supported many local charities and has been President of the Red Cross NI since 2008. Dr Cross was awarded the OBE in 2015 for services to the economy and voluntary sector.
Neil Woolsey, Chairman at Ballymacash Rangers said: “As our club has grown over recent years it is important that as wide a range of football fans as possible are able to enjoy our matches. That’s why development of this new stand is important, so people of all abilities can attend our home games.
“We at Ballymacash Rangers FC would offer a huge thank you to Dr Terry Cross OBE for his generous donation to enable the provision of this stand. I would also thank Alderman Amanda Grehan, who first told Dr Cross about our club and the work we do.
“It is our privilege to name the stand ‘The David Cross Stand for Peace and Reconciliation’ in memory of Dr Cross’s late son David. It will be a fitting tribute.”
Dr Terry Cross OBE said: “Sport is for everyone, and I am delighted to assist Ballymacash Rangers FC in their efforts to make improvements to sporting attractions in the local area. I thank the club for naming the stand after my son David, who tragically died at the age of 33 from malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer.
“An inclusive and accessible stadium will make a huge difference to the players, families and spectators in Lisburn. I feel privileged to play a small part in making sport more inclusive and accessible for all.”
Alderman Amanda Grehan added: “As I am a Board Member at Parkview Special School, I am delighted that this new stand will enable some of the children who use wheelchairs to enjoy home games. Ballymacash Rangers FC has been a great supporter of Parkview and helped in many fundraising activities and I look forward to this relationship continuing.”