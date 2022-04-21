Ballymacash Reserves crowned champions

The Reserves won 5-1 at Bignian Park on Saturday against Valley Rangers, a result which continued their 100% record this season in the league, an incredible feat to win every league game they have played and Houston will be hoping they can win their final few games. Stevie Houston’s side became the second Ballymacash team to be crowned league champions this season, following Ballymacash Rangers Swifts team winning the MUFL Reserve Division 4 title last week.

Elsewhere at The Bluebell, Ballymacash Rangers have continued their strong finish to the season with consecutive wins in the past week.

On Saturday past, a rampant display against Windmill Stars saw the Lisburn side secure a 5-0 win. Goals from Michael Moore (2), Stuart Clarke, Justin Armstrong and Kian Storey helped Ballymacash inflict revenge on the Newry-based side, who had beaten the Cash two months ago in the delayed 2019/20 Premier Cup final.

The 5-0 win on Saturday was replicated on Tuesday evening, with Ballymacash travelling to the Tandragee Road to take on St Marys YCFC. The Saints posed little threat to Forsythe’s team on the night, with Guillaume Keke (2), Michael Moore, Dylan Davidson and Jordan Morrison getting the goals in what was a dominant performance in front of a vocal Ballymacash support.