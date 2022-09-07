Ballymacash triumph over Moyola Park

ith plenty of possession the Cash created plenty of chances in the first half hour with Barr, Armstrong and Smith all going close.

The best chance of the half came from a Dylan Davidson header but the match remained goal less at half time.

Moyola Park started the second half brightly , but Ballymacash were getting the upper hand with Davidson providing some excellent crosses and the energetic running of Justin Armstrong on the right causing the home team problems. The crowd were soon on their feet applauding a great save by the Moyola Park goalkeeper who dived to his right to scoop goal bound header off the line.

Man of the Match Justin Armstrong. Pic by Paul Harvey

The Cash were soon to open the scoring with another cross from the left by Dylan Davidson picking out Man of the Match Justin Armstrong to slot home. Minutes later the busy Jack Smith made it 2-0 to Ballymacash and the away team were starting to show their class.

Ballymacash skipper Jordan Morrison rose to head home another terrific corner from Davidson to make it 3 nil to the visitors.

This was a terrific team performance from Ballymacash Rangers, with Lifetime Honorary President Tommy Heasley remarking that “it was one of, if not the best team performance” that he had witnessed in almost 40 years of watching the Cash.

A positive start to life in the Irish League from Ballymacash sees them top of the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League on goal difference from favourites Bangor.

This week sees Ballymacash host Derriaghy CC FC in Steel and Sons Cup 3rd Round, the first competitive match between the two clubs despite them only being a few miles from each other.