‘Battle on the Border’ football tournament set for Newry
Organized by Meadowlands FC in association with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, the event proudly supports Macmillan Cancer Support.
This action-packed grassroots football festival will feature six age categories, providing young athletes with the opportunity to showcase their talent in high-energy 5-a-side and 7-a-side matches.
With multiple competition levels, including Cup, Shield, Plate, and Bowl, the tournament promises a fun and competitive experience for all participants.
Over 50 teams from all over Ireland are set to compete including Shamrock Rovers, Crumlin Utd, Greenisland, Windmill Stars, Craigavon City, Limavady, Meadowlands FC and many more.
Tournament Schedule:
Friday, August 1st: 2018’s (U7) 5-A-Side – 6pm to 9pm
Saturday, August 2nd: Girls 2017/16’s 5-A-Side – 10am to 1pm; 2017’s (U8) 5-A-Side – 2pm to 5pm; 2016’s (U9) 7-A-Side – Gerry Murtagh Memorial Cup – 6pm to 9pm
Sunday, August 3rd: Girls 2014/15’s 7-A-Side – Kieran Lucas Memorial Cup – 10am to 1pm; 2015’s (U10) 7-A-Side – Kevin McArdle Memorial Cup – 2pm to 6pm
Each category’s winning team will receive a £150 prize, with an additional £50 donated to a charity of their choice.
Entry is just £60 per team, and with limited slots available, early registration is encouraged.
To secure a place, teams can contact Conor at +44 7955 050415.
This event is more than just a tournament — it’s a celebration of youth football, a tribute to local sporting legends, and a chance to give back to the community.
Don’t miss out on an unforgettable weekend of football in Newry!