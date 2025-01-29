Bessbrook Cup taking shape with three teams progressing

Celtic's Colm Fegan goes to ground against Rockview United at Jennings Park on Saturday. NR02

​BESSBROOK CUP

​Villa Rovers 1 Mayobridge FC 2

Mayobridge got the better of Villa Rovers on Saturday at Jennings Park to progress in the Bessbrook Cup.

Villa drew first blood with a goal from Ryan Lynch in the twelfth minute but Conor Garvey equalised just before half-time and Kevin O’Rourke sealed the win in the second period.

Mayobridge goal scorer Conor Garvey is beaten to the ball by Villa defender Michael Rafferty at Jennings Park. NR04

Rockview Utd 1 Newry Celtic 7

Newry Celtic went to town against Division 1 side Rockview on Saturday with seven goals in their Bessbrook Cup campaign opener. Colm Fegan nabbed the first for the Hoops on 22 minutes but Rockview levelled just three minutes later. That wasn’t the start of an upset however as Fegan struck again on twenty seven minutes and it was one-way traffic after that with further goals from Conor Shields, Stephen Daly, Keith Johnston and Niall Fegan. The last was a gift as Padraig Magill stuck the ball in his own net but the result was long decided by then.

Ballybot Utd 2 Orchard Utd 3

The other Bessbrook Cup fixture played on Saturday saw Division 1 side upset the apple cart with a victory over top flight team Ballybot. It took until the second half for the first goal to arrive but once Andrew Cunningham scored that for the Bot, the match came alive and turned into a thriller. Dean Irwin levelled for Orchard and Shay Murdock edged them in front on 72 minutes. It looked like the job was done but Joseph Sands equalised and it looked like extra time was on the cards but four minutes into injury time Ruari Murdock scored the winner.

Mayobridge FC players celebrate with winning goal scorer Kevin O'Rourke (second from right) at Jennings Park on Saturday NR03

PREMIER DIVISION

Cleary Celtic 3 Millburn Utd 0

There were no surprises at Olympic Park on Saturday where Cleary Celtic beat Millburn Utd with three unanswered goals. Conor McKeown scored the first after 12 minutes and further goals from Martin Havern and Mark Hughes sealed the deal.

Archview Utd 1 Camlough Rovers 8

Action from Saturday's Bessbrook cup clash between Newry Celtic and Rockview United at Jennings Park. NR01

It was top against bottom at Artie Green Park on Saturday where Camlough Rovers showed no mercy to Archview United sticking eight in the net. Rovers began as they intended to continue with goals from Adrian Mee and David McKinley in the first five minutes. Archview were delighted to pull one back through Michael Marmion but that was that as a brace from Kane Rossiter followed before the break. Five minutes after the restart Niall McGivern and Rossiter with his hat-trick made it 6-1 and Luke Owens and Jack Hoben added two more for good measure.

DIVISION 1

Church Street 1 Greenfield Park 3

Greenfield Park kept their unbeaten record intact with a 3-1 victory over Church Street. Their goals were provided by Gary Fitzmaurice and James McParland and an own goal from Conor Hanna, while Caoland Finnegan scored for Church Street.

Lisdrum 6 Parkview 1

A hat-trick of goals from Paul Cunningham, a brace from Oran Loughran and the sixth provided by Shay Morgan secured an emphatic 6-1 win for Lisdrum with only one reply from Parkview.