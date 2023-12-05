A berth in the Bet McLean League Cup semi-finals is up for grabs as Larne take on Linfield in their quarter-final tie at Inver Park tonight (Tuesday).

Tiernan Lynch’s charges host the reigning League Cup champions in east Antrim tonight (7.45pm), coming into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw away to Ballymena United on Saturday in the Sports Direct Irish Premiership.

Speaking to Larne FC’s media director, Ian Cahoon, ahead of tonight’s match, Lynch said: “It’s a big game and up to now all these games against Linfield haven’t overly disappointed.

Joe Thomson scored Larne's second goal in November as the east Antrim side recorded a 2-1 win over Linfield at Windsor Park in the Sports Direct Irish Premiership. (Pic: Pacemaker).

"It’s two good teams with good players with both wanting to play the right way, so hopefully Tueday’s game will be the same.”

Linfield come into the clash on the back of a 4-0 league defeat to Glentoran in Friday’s ‘Big Two’ derby.

Speaking to the south Belfast side’s media team after the game at The Bet McLean Oval, manager David Healy stated: “The players understand that not only is the game against Larne an opportunity to get into a semi-final of a competition we were successful in, we know coming in off the back of this (defeat to Glentoran) there are going to be more eyes on us.

"We’ll certainly need to play better and not make the mistakes we made tonight (Friday) and play with a bit more pride. The supporters have backed us through thick and thin of late- there was a sense of frustration tonight, and rightly so. Keep supporting me and get behind the players.”