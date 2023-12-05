Bet McLean League Cup: Larne preparing for ‘big game’ against wounded Linfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tiernan Lynch’s charges host the reigning League Cup champions in east Antrim tonight (7.45pm), coming into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw away to Ballymena United on Saturday in the Sports Direct Irish Premiership.
Speaking to Larne FC’s media director, Ian Cahoon, ahead of tonight’s match, Lynch said: “It’s a big game and up to now all these games against Linfield haven’t overly disappointed.
"It’s two good teams with good players with both wanting to play the right way, so hopefully Tueday’s game will be the same.”
Linfield come into the clash on the back of a 4-0 league defeat to Glentoran in Friday’s ‘Big Two’ derby.
Speaking to the south Belfast side’s media team after the game at The Bet McLean Oval, manager David Healy stated: “The players understand that not only is the game against Larne an opportunity to get into a semi-final of a competition we were successful in, we know coming in off the back of this (defeat to Glentoran) there are going to be more eyes on us.
"We’ll certainly need to play better and not make the mistakes we made tonight (Friday) and play with a bit more pride. The supporters have backed us through thick and thin of late- there was a sense of frustration tonight, and rightly so. Keep supporting me and get behind the players.”
Meanwhile, Larne’s ToalsBet.Com Co Antrim Shield semi-final tie against Ballymacash Rangers will take place at Inver Park on December 19 (7.45pm).