Border Cup joy for Derriaghy CCFC

The Northern Amateur Football League Premier Division outfit lifted the trophy at Seaview thanks to a 1-0 win over fellow Premier Division club, Rathfriland Rangers.

Ethan Taggart’s 34th minute strike proved to be the match winner, with the Seycon Park side holding on to seal the win and spark celebrations from supporters in the stands.

Taggart found the net from the edge of the box after a great piece of play between himself and Jordan Baker.

Derriaghy CCFC clinched the Border Cup at Seaview. (Pic Conrad Kirkwood).

Derriaghy last tasted success in the 2013/14 season when they won the NAFL Division 1A. They also won the Clarence Cup in the 2011/12 campaign.

They were also crowned NAFL Division 2B Champions in the 1994/95 and 1997/98 seasons.

They reached this year’s Border Regiment Cup final thanks to a 5-3 victory over Killyleagh in the semi-final tie on December 1.

Derriaghy also defeated St Oliver Plunkett FC, St Luke’s, Comber Rec and 1st Bangor Old Boys on their run to this week’s showpiece.

Rathfriland Rangers took to social media following Tuesday’s game in north Belfast to congratulate Derriaghy.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Co Down side said: ”Congratulations to Derriaghy on lifting the cup.”

Congratulating their footballing counterparts, a spokesperson for Derriaghy Cricket Club took to Twitter, stating: “A huge congratulations to Derriaghy CC FC who secured a brilliant 1-0 victory over Rathfriland Rangers that has seen them crowned as Border Cup winners.

“Enjoy the night lads, it’s very well deserved.”

Owen Forsythe’s charges return to league action on Saturday, January 8 in what is a repeat of the final, an away trip to face Rathfriland Rangers at Iveagh Park at 2pm.

Derriaghy currently sit sixth in the table on 17 points after nine games played.

Rangers, meanwhile, are sitting in eighth place on 16 points, having played a game fewer.