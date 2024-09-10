Bridge the only Carnbane survivors in Junior Cup

Conor Garvey, pictured in [eague action against Lisdrum, scored one of the Mayobridge goals during their 3-0 Junior Cup victory over Seapatrick Reserves on Saturday. Picture: Brendan Monaghan BM07

​PREMIER DIVISION

​Camlough Rovers 1 Rossowen FC 1

With the Junior Cup kicking off there was only one Premier Division game on Saturday and the spoils were shared in Camlough between Rovers and Rossowen. John Taylor give the hosts the lead after 34 minutes but two minutes before the break Richie Reynolds equalised from the penalty spot. There were no goals in the second half so both sides had to make do with a point.

DIVISION 1

Ashgrove Rovers 3 Cartwheel United 2

With Mayobridge in Junior Cup action on Saturday, Ashgrove Rovers went three points clear at the top of the Division 1 table following a one-goal victory over Cartwheel in Derrybeg.

Rovers led 2-0 at the break with goals from Turlough Hunter and John Paul McCabe from a spot kick. Cartwheel battled back to square the match with 15 minutes left to play, but Hunter struck again on 81 minutes with what turned out to be the winning goal.

Church Street 2 Rockview United 3

Rockview got one over Church Street on Saturday at Olympic Park. They wasted no time in scoring either with the opening goal just four minutes in. Jordan Pinnington responded for Church Street but another goal saw Rockview lead 2-1 at half-time.

They nabbed their third seven minutes into the second half and while Pinnington responded once more, Church Street couldn’t find the equaliser.

fonaCab JUNIOR CUP

Mayobridge 3 Seapatrick Reserves 0

It was a bad day for the Carnbane League in the first round of the Junior Cup, with a cull in four games played. But there was one beacon of hope as Mayobridge emerged 3-0 winners over Seapatrick Reserves in Jennings Park. All three goals were scored in the first half, from Conor Garvey, Jamie Barr and Rory Barr. That was job done for the Bridge as a scoreless second half kept their clean sheet intact and ensured safe passage into the second round.

Ballybot United 1 Rathfriland Rangers Res 7

Meanwhile, Ballybot suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat to Rathfriland Rangers Reserves at Artie Green Park, the Bots only goal scored by Niall Grant

Greenfield Park 1 Dervock 5

Greenfield Park also only managed a solitary goal as they fell to Dervock at Jennings Park. Gary Fitzmaurice scored that on the hour mark.

Kilrea United 4 Villa Rovers 0

Villa Rovers couldn’t capitalise on a 3-0 league victory over Ballybot the previous week, as they were ousted from the Junior Cup with a 4-0 whitewash by Kilrea.

Tullans Red Star 9 Archview United 6

Archview had arguably the worst day of all. It’s not often you score six goals and lose, but they did by conceding nine. Archview led 4-2 with goals from Brendan McParland, James Kelly, Adam Higgins and Lorcan Cunningham, but Tullans had levelled by half-time and despite another from Kelly and Martin Magill, their opponents scored five more.