Bushmills Utd Youths’ success in IFA grassroots competition

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

And, coach of the Bushmills Utd Youths 2013 squad, Chris McKendry, has won the IFA Wes Gregg Coach of The Year (North West Region).

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In a post on their Facebook page, the club said: “What a phone call to receive this morning from The IFA. Both the club and Chris will now go into the regional winners pots to decide the Northern Ireland overall winners on Monday.