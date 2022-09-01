Bushmills Utd Youths’ success in IFA grassroots competition
The youth section of a local football team are celebrating after winning the regional heats of a grassroots competition.
Bushmills United Youths have been named as the North West Region IFA Grassroots Club of the Year 2022.
And, coach of the Bushmills Utd Youths 2013 squad, Chris McKendry, has won the IFA Wes Gregg Coach of The Year (North West Region).
In a post on their Facebook page, the club said: “What a phone call to receive this morning from The IFA. Both the club and Chris will now go into the regional winners pots to decide the Northern Ireland overall winners on Monday.
“Overwhelmed. Ecstatic. Emotional. Tearful. All of the above.”