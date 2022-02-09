Call to back newly formed Ballyclare women’s football club

The club was formed following an amalgamation with Carnmoney Ladies FC with the new Ballyclare teams being unveiled at the start of the year.

Sponsorship costs £20 for the season and backers will get their name/business listed beside their chosen player as well as a photo opportunity with the sponsored player.

Social media channel Love Ballyclare got the ball rolling by sponsoring five of the Comrades’ women’s section players.

Cllr Michael Stewart with the five players Love Ballyclare will be sponsoring for the season.

Love Ballyclare founder Michael Stewart, who is also a councillor, said: “It’s a privilege to support this wonderful group of players in what will be a historic season for the club.

“It’s a young squad but packed with talent and bursting with enthusiasm, so we are all excited to see what they can achieve in the games ahead.

“I know everyone in the town wishes them well and they will do us proud.”

Steven Lowry, Chairman of Ballyclare Comrades Ladies FC added: “We are delighted to have Love Ballyclare on board to support these five players.

“The generosity, support and exposure is greatly appreciated as we set off on an exciting new journey for our club. I would encourage everyone to keep a look out for our fixtures which will soon be announced, come along and support the team.”

The season kicks off with a friendly on Saturday, February 19, away to Sligo Rovers of the Irish Women’s National League, followed by a trip to Crusaders Strikers of the Premiership on Sunday, March 6.

