Cameron Stewart signs pre-contract with Carrick Rangers

The 24-year-old will arrive at the Loughview Leisure Arena at the start of the 2022/23 campaign, on the expiry of his current contract with Glentoran.

Speaking to Carrick’s media team about the move from east Belfast to east Antrim, Cameron said: “I am absolutely delighted to be signing for Carrick Rangers. The club has big plans and without a doubt is going in the right direction.

“I am extremely excited about getting back into football in a positive environment and after speaking with Stuart (King) and Peter (Clarke), I immediately felt wanted and that the club was the right place for me.

Cameron Stewart. (Pic Carrick Rangers).

“I have watched a good few of Carrick’s games this season and there is an extremely hard-working and talented group of players at the club that I am confident I can add to from next season.”

Manager Stuart King added: “I am delighted that we have finally been able to sign Cameron. We have held an interest in him since last summer and we have had to fight off a lot of other clubs to get him on board, which is expected due to the quality he provides.

“My thanks must also go to the board who continue to fully support my staff and I in what we are doing.

“This is another big statement from our club as players of Cameron’s quality will only serve to further drive us forward.”