​Camlough Rovers progress as Cleary crash out of Junior Cup

Cleary Celtic's Owen Donaghy takes on Camlough's Oran O'Callaghan last season. Camlough had a good day on Saturday progressing in the Junior Cup with a 2-1 victory, while Cleary crashed out in their tie.

CARNBANE LEAGUE ​FonaCab Junior Cup – Round 1B

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​

Camlough Rovers 2 Downpatrick 1

Like last week only one Carnbane League team progressed in the Junior Cup on Saturday, and to their delight it was Camlough Rovers who flew the flag for the league with a 2-1 home victory to Downpatrick.

A goal in each half from Kane Rossiter was enough to secure the win, with Rovers coming back from being a goal down against the visitors.

Rosario YC 5 v 0 Cleary Celtic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In stark contrast, it was bad news for Cleary Celtic who were the league’s leading lights last year in the Junior Cup making it all the way to the final. On Saturday Cleary crashed out spectacularly in the first round with five unanswered second half goals away to Belfast side Rosario YC – four of those goals in the last 20 minutes.

Newry Celtic 0 v 1 Connor at Artie Green Park

Newry Celtic had an unfortunate day at the office conceding an early goal that they just couldn’t find an answer to despite a strong second half performance

Orchard United 2 v 4 Suffolk Swifts

Orchard United also crashed out of the Junior Cup at the first hurdle with a 4-2 defeat to Suffolk Swifts in Jennings Park.

Sean Gorman opened the scoring with a goal for Orchard with eight minutes on the clock but the Carnbane side trailed 2-1 heading into the break with the equaliser from Adam Jones on 15 minutes and another from Jake O’Neill two minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes into first half stoppage time it was all square again however when Gorman scored from the penalty spot.

But goals from O’Neill and Ciaran O’Riordan put the visitors 4-2 to the good and despite them being reduced to 10 men after that with a second yellow, Orchard had no answer and so it remained.

PREMIER DIVISION

Archview United 2 Rossowen 3

With seven points from their last three games, Rossowen seem to be on an upward curve.

On Saturday in Jennings Park, the Kilbroney side got one over Archview who have yet to pick up a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all going so well for Archview who led 2-0 after 25 minutes. Rossowen pulled a goal back before the break however and came good in the second half with the equaliser from Oisin Logan on 50 minutes and the winner provided by Ryan White 10 minutes later.

Ballyholland 1 Ballybot United 1

The spoils were shared at Olympic Park on Saturday between Ballyholland and Ballybot with a goal apiece.

The Bot drew first blood when Jordan Coyle hit the net on the half hour mark. It remained 1-0 at the break but Ballybot were reduced to 10 men on 80 minutes when their leader Darren Bannon received a red card and five minutes later, Conor Carlon found the equalising goal.

Villa Rovers 2 Millburn United 2

Villa Rovers went a point clear at the top of the table, with a draw against Millburn in Willie Davis Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Bingham opened the scoring for Millburn with 10 minutes on the clock but the game was all square on 30 minutes when Eoin Devlin hit the target.

Villa took the lead with a goal on the cusp of half-time but with 15 minutes left to play, Jack Maxwell tied things up again and the match finished 2-2.

DIVISION 1

Cartwheel United 4 Greenfield Park 5

A nine goal thriller on Saturday saw Greenfield outscore Cartwheel by one.

First half hattricks from Cartwheel’s Patrick Kelly and Greenfield’s Gary Fitzmaurice made it 3-3 at the break but Greenfield scored two more in the second to Cartwheel’s one and so took the spoils.

Mayobridge 3 Church Street 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayobridge nabbed three unanswered goals against Church Street at Nan Sans Park on Saturday. And they came from a hat-trick from talisman Conor Garvey – all in the second half.

Newry Rovers 3 Parkview 6

Newry Rovers have been scoring goals of late but sadly for them have conceded more. This time it was Parkview who won out 6-3 with three in the first half and the same in the second – three from Rory Craven, one of them from the spot. While Nathan McClorey hit a brace for Rovers, the other from Matthew Fordyce.

Rockview United 2 Lisdrum FC 1

Rockview United bettered Lisdrum by a goal on Saturday in Derrybeg with the winner on 70 minutes.

They opened the scoring with 13 minutes on the clock but Aaron McCardle replied for Lisdrum before the half-hour mark.

It remained 1-1 at the break and neither side could find the winner until Rockview did 20 minutes before the finish and this time Lisdrum had no answer.