Carnbane League AGM: 2025-26 season to get underway on July 26

2024-25 Carnbane League Premier Division champions Cleary Celtic.

​The 57th AGM of the Carnbane League took place on Saturday June 28 at Newry Leisure Centre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sean McStay Chairperson addressing the club representatives present said it had been a ‘long but a rewarding season for everyone involved with the League’.

He thanked all teams who competed in the 2024/25 League and noted the great success of Cleary Celtic of maintaining their stranglehold over Mid Ulster football with their fourth Mid Ulster Shield in a row allied with a fourth Premier League title in a row as they saw off rivals Newry Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry Celtic had the consolation of securing the Murdock’s Fr Davies Cup and the Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup, whilst Cleary lifted the AOH Cup. Orchard United won the First Division and Cartwheel United lifted the Sean Havern Memorial Cup. The Chair thanked all the League Sponsors during the season for their support which was appreciated by all connected with the League.

He was delighted that the League was able to complete all League and Cup competitions by May 30 and set a target for the 2025/26 season to be finished by May 30 2026.

The curtain raiser to the 2025/26 season will be the Jimmy Davis Memorial Cup which will see Premier League winners and current holders Cleary Celtic take on newly crowned Division 1 Champions Orchard United at Jennings Park on Saturday July 26 at 2pm.

The 2025/26 League Season will get underway on Saturday August 2 with League fixtures for Division 1, whilst the majority of Premier Division Clubs will be in Kennedy Cup action that weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chairperson welcomed the return of Killeavy United to the League for 2025/26 season and noted the departure of Camlough Rovers to Intermediate football and he wished the club well in their endeavours. He also announced an exciting new link up with Newry City AFC to avail of their new 4G Facility for League and Cup games throughout the 2025/26 season which he believed would benefit the League in terms of inclement weather and build in some flexibility around the fixture schedule through the season.

The Carnbane League Committee are hoping the upgrade of Jennings Park will be completed sooner rather than later as they believe it to be a transformative project for the League in terms of flexibility for organising fixtures in future seasons. The upgrade would also assist the growth of the Carnbane Girls Youth league which has been in operation for the last twelve months and would encourage more participation in the Newry and Mourne Area.

The League Committee was elected for the 2025/26 season with 11 members from the previous mandate returning to take up posts. Declan Sloan Secretary called for volunteers from participating clubs to come onto the Committee and particularly an injection of youth to try and move forward some strategic projects that the League are working on. He thanked the returning Committee members for their diligence throughout last season.

Chairperson Sean McStay closed the meeting by wishing all teams the best of luck for the incoming 2025/26 season and an enjoyable offseason break.