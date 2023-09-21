CARNBANE LEAGUE: Archview stun Villa Rovers

​Newry Celtic’s Gary McAleavey (pictured) found the net at the weekend.

​Villa Rovers 4

Archview United 5

Villa Rovers’ poor start to the Carnbane League Premier Division continued on Saturday, as they were second best to Archview United in an instant classic.

Last year’s Premier Division runners-up had a dream first half, as former Camlough Rovers man Aodhan Conlon opened the scoring, before Aaron Boyle made it 2-0 just after the half hour mark.

Dean Rice pulled one back for Archview, but after Eoin Devine’s goal, Villa took a 3-1 lead into the break and appeared to be cruising.

That wasn’t the case however, as former Windmill star Marty Havern scored two goals in the space of five second half minutes to level proceedings.

Danny Cushnan’s side seemed to compose themselves when Joe Campbell put them back in front, but in the last 10 minutes the newly-promoted side hit the net twice to seal an unforgettable win. First, David Hankin equalised on 82 minutes, before Havern notched his hat trick and Archview’s fifth to see them leave with the three points.

Newry Celts too strong for Millburn

Millburn United 0

Newry Celtic 3

Newry Celtic went top of the Premier Division on Saturday, with a routine 3-0 win away to Millburn United.

Caolan Gray got the visitors up and running with a goal on 12 minutes. The Celts had to wait patiently for their second of the game but it eventually came via Darragh McParland midway through the second half. Finally, with less than five minutes to go, Gary McAleavey put the result beyond doubt as he scored his side’s third goal of the afternoon.

Cleary’s first half goals are enough

Rossowen 2

Cleary Celtic 3

It was a game of two halves at Kilbroney Park on Saturday afternoon but Cleary’s dominant first half performance was enough to get them over the line against a game Rossowen side.

Goals from Declan Monaghan, Cathal O’Reilly and Stephen McCabe had the Celts in complete control at half-time.

However, Rossowen weren’t going down without a fight on their home field and within five minutes of the beginning of the second half they were back in the contest following goals from Ben Lynch and Michael Ireland. But that was as close as they got as Cleary held on and saw out the 3-2 win.

Division 1

Top of the table clash ends all square

Ballybot United 3

Church Street 3

Two sides stand alone at the top of the Division 1 table. However, neither could gain any separation on Saturday, as Ballybot United and Church Street cancelled each other out in an entertaining contest at Jennings Park.

The first half hour saw no goals but the game soon burst into life with three goals scored in the space of five minutes. A penalty from Kevin O’Rourke and a David McCabe goal had Ballybot 2-0 ahead but Kieran Slim replied before half-time.

Church Street took confidence from that goal and continued their momentum into the second half, where goals from Jay Kelly and Sean Bailey put them 3-2 ahead.

However, Ballybot were able to get their share of the spoils when O’Rourke scored his second to seal a 3-3 draw.

Fegan continues fine form

Ballyholland 4

Parkview 1

Ballyholland had too much for Parkview on Saturday as Niall Fegan added his tenth and eleventh league goals to help secure a 4-1 win.

Goals from Ryan Fearon and Sean Anderson had them two-to-the-good before Parkview’s Ciaran Higgins found the net. However, Ballyholland weren’t to be denied and Fegan’s brace put the game out of Parkview’s reach.

Coyle is the hat trick hero

Lisdrum Youth 2

Cartwheel United 6

Cartwheel United were in fine form on Saturday as they claimed a comfortable 6-2 win over Lisdrum Youth with James Coyle bagging three.

Magnificent Seven for Orchard

Newry Rovers 0

Orchard United 7

Orchard United are joint-top scorers in Division 1 with 24 goals netted in seven games with seven of those coming against Newry Rovers on Saturday.

Ruairi Murdock netted a hat trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by Sean Gorman, Cailum Magee, Christopher Smyth and Owen Pentony.