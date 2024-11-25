Carnbane League news: The draw is made for the Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup 2024-25

Sean McStay Chairperson of Carnbane League with Aaron Kehoe of Kehoe Kars.

​There were no Carnbane League games played last weekend due to heavy rainfall caused by Storm Bert.

Due to flooding at Jennings Park and Olympic Park Derryleckagh, the league made the decision to postpone all fixtures.

However, the draw for the 2024-25 Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup was made on Sunday, by Carnbane League Chairperson Sean McStay and Aaron Kehoe of Kehoe Kars.

The draw was as follows:

​Jennings Park was heavily flooded on Saturday.

Round 1

Newry Rovers v Rockview United

Villa Rovers v Rossowen

Ballybot United v Archview United

​Flooding at Olympic Park, Derryleckagh.

Round 2

Parkview v Ballyholland

Cleary Celtic v Cartwheel United

Villa or Rossowen v Mayobridge

Lisdrum v Ashgrove Rovers

Church Street v Camlough Rovers

Ballybot or Archview v Orchard United

Millburn United v Greenfield

Newry Rovers or Rockview v Newry Celtic

Dates and venues will be confirmed in due course.