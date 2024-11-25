Carnbane League news: The draw is made for the Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup 2024-25
Due to flooding at Jennings Park and Olympic Park Derryleckagh, the league made the decision to postpone all fixtures.
However, the draw for the 2024-25 Kehoe Kars Bessbrook Cup was made on Sunday, by Carnbane League Chairperson Sean McStay and Aaron Kehoe of Kehoe Kars.
The draw was as follows:
Round 1
Newry Rovers v Rockview United
Villa Rovers v Rossowen
Ballybot United v Archview United
Round 2
Parkview v Ballyholland
Cleary Celtic v Cartwheel United
Villa or Rossowen v Mayobridge
Lisdrum v Ashgrove Rovers
Church Street v Camlough Rovers
Ballybot or Archview v Orchard United
Millburn United v Greenfield
Newry Rovers or Rockview v Newry Celtic
Dates and venues will be confirmed in due course.