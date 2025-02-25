Carnbane League Round-up: AOH Cup win for Lisdrum

Lisdrum's Paul Cunningham, pictured being congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the league, also netted on Saturday as his side progressed in the AOH Cup beating Millburn Utd 3-2.

​Carnbane League Round-up

AOH CUP – Round 2

Lisdrum 3 Millburn United 2

Division 1 side Lisdrum came up against top tier team Millburn United in Killeavy on Saturday in the second round of the AOH Cup and upset the apple cart by coming out the right side of a 3-2 result.

An excellent performance earned Lisdrum passage into the third round of the competition, while Millburn were still recovering from a 5-1 defeat to Premier Division league leaders Newry Celtic last match.

Things went according to the script early on however, with Millburn opening the scoring with 11 minutes on the clock when Oisin Osbourne hit the target.

Lisdrum had no intention of dropping their heads though, as Paul Cunningham scored the equaliser eight minutes later.

It was Lisdrum’s turn to take the lead before the break as Oran Loughran scored to make it 2-1 but there were more goals to come in the second half.

Millburn might have thought they had done enough to at least take this cup game to extra-time when Liam Kerr scored from a spot kick, but Lisdrum made sure everyone got home early when Luke Kelly, who was only on as a sub, scored what turned out to be the winning goal with eight minutes left on the clock. And with that, Lisdrum, who have had a mixed bag of results in the league of late, can look forward to more cup action.

PREMIER DIVISION

Archview United 0 Newry Celtic 8

It was one-way traffic in Jennings Park on Saturday when top side Newry Celtic scored eight unanswered goals against bottom team Archview United.

Things began badly for Archview when Martin Magill stuck the ball in his own net in the third minute and that was a sign of things to come as they conceded a penalty in the ninth minute that Caolan Gray converted.

It went from bad to worse for the home side while the Hoops went to town, leading 6-0 at the break. The goals were provided by Niall Fegan, Eoin McGivern, Gray with his second of the day, and Brian Hobden.

While the Celts were well out of sight by then, they still had two more goals in the second half with Stephen Hughes and Stephen Wylie getting their names on the scoresheet.

Camlough Rovers 5 Villa Rovers 3

Four goals from Kane Rossiter helped Camlough Rovers to a 5-3 victory over Villa Rovers.

Rossiter opened the scoring in the twelfth minute and David McKinley made it 2-0 before the break.

Rossiter scored his second and Camlough’s third after the break and while three goals may have seemed enough to seal the win, Villa were going nowhere with goals from Aodhan Conlon and Aaron Devlin to put just one goal between the teams. Rossiter struck again with his hat-trick on 65 minutes but Noel McPolin replied from the spot to keep Villa in touch at 4-3.

But Rossiter made sure the three points went to Camlough when he landed his fourth and their fifth goal on 89 minutes.

DIVISION 1

Ashgrove Rovers 4 Church Street 1

Ashgrove Rovers secured fourth place in the league with a 4-1 victory over Church Street on Saturday who ended their campaign in sixth spot.

JP McCabe was the hat-trick hero for Ashgrove with two goals in the first half and the third from the penalty spot on 79 minutes that made it 3-0.

Liam McCartan pulled one back for Church Street also from a spot kick but there was no coming back for them as Will McGrath scored the fourth for Ashgrove on 90 minutes.

Newry Rovers 0 Orchard United 11

Newry Rovers recorded their first league win of the season last week but it would be their only one as they suffered an 11-0 thrashing by Orchard United at Artie Green Park on Saturday.

Orchard led 5-0 at half-time and they more than doubled that in the second half. A first half hat-trick from Ruairi Murdock and goals from Dylan Smith and Jamie O’Connor completed the first half tally and after the break an own goal, a fourth from Murdock, a second from O’Connor, a brace from Sean Gorman and the last of the day scored by Aaron Lennon completed the drubbing, that finished Orchard’s league campaign in third place.

Rockview 3 Cartwheel United 4

Cartwheel United ended their league campaign in fifth place after they edged out Rockview in a seven-goal thriller at Jennings Park.

Patrick Kelly and James Coyle gave Cartwheel a 2-0 lead after 19 minutes and Coyle increased the lead to three before the break.

Rockview replied with one from Dominque Pitrowski before half-time and he narrowed the deficit to one with another after the restart. Tiarnan Murphy restored Cartwheel's two goal lead on 77 minutes but Rockview replied with one from Tyler Campbell making for a thrilling finish.