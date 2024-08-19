Carnbane League Round-up: Ashgrove Rovers win 11-goal thriller against Orchard United

Orchard United go on the attack against Ashgrove Rovers.

​CARNBANE LEAGUE ROUND-UP

Premier Division

Celts get a walkover win

Action from Orchard United v Ashgrove Rovers. Pics: Elaine Ingram

Archview United 0 Cleary Celtic 2 (walkover)

Cleary Celtic retain their top spot in the Carnbane League Premier Division after they were awarded a walkover win against Archview United.

Hoops too strong for Rossowen

Rossowen 0 Newry Celtic 3

Joining Cleary Celtic at the summit are the side who pushed them all the way last season: Newry Celtic.

They overcame Rossowen at Kilbroney Park on Saturday, with Ronan Byrne opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Caolan Gray doubled the visitors’ lead on 68 minutes, before Niall Fegan notched the third goal to put the game beyond all doubt.

Villa back in business

Villa Rovers 6 Ballyholland 0

Villa Rovers proved that a week can be a very long time in football, as they responded to their 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Cleary Celtic by defeating Camlough Rovers 5-3 on Tuesday night, and they followed that up with a 6-0 hammering of Ballyholland.

Early goals from Eoin Devlin and Adam Loughran had them on the right path, but they weren’t able to add to their lead before half-time.

However, they superb after the break and Devlin’s second goal put the game beyond doubt.

Joe Campbell and Loughran added to their lead, before they added a sixth goal on 83 minutes to put the icing on the cake.

Division 1

Clarke hits the net for Cartwheel

Cartwheel United 2 Newry Rovers 0

Armagh and Crossmaglen Rangers Gaelic football icon has also made his mark on the soccer field, and at 35 years old, he remains a key player for Carthweel United.

Clarke most recently had a short stint with then-Premiership side Newry City, and now back playing Carnbane League football, the dangerous attacker hit the back of the net as Cartwheel United overcame Newry Rovers 2-0 at Jimmy Steen Park.

Church Street hold on for all three points

Lisdrum Youth 1 Church Street 2

Despite some late pressure from Lisdrum Youth, Church Street held on to their lead and claimed their first win of the new season.

The game was 0-0 at the break, but Dylan Bagnall broke the deadlock on 50 minutes, before Shay McEvoy doubled their lead 15 minutes later.

Lisdrum gave Church Street a scare late on, when their captain Niall Dornan found the net from the penalty spot on 85 minutes, but Church Street were able to defend their lead and leave Killeavy with the win.

Mayobridge too strong for Rockview

Mayobridge 3 Rockview 0

Mayobridge were in fine form on Saturday, as they saw off the challenge of Rockview with three goals to spare.

Brendan Murtagh got them off to a perfect start with a goal on seven minutes, before goalkeeper CJ Barr made it 2-0 before the break – with a bizarre goal, as his clearance carried in the wind and bounced into the opposition’s goal.

A David Cox free kick on 65 minutes put the result beyond doubt.

Ashgrove come out on top of high scoring affair

Orchard United 4 Ashgrove Rovers 7

It was goals galore in Derrybeg on Saturday afternoon, as Ashgrove Rovers came out on top in a game where the ball hit the net 11 times.

It was ‘you score, I score’ throughout the first half. Turlough Hunter put Ashgrove ahead, Ruairi Murdock replied. JP McCabe put Ashgrove ahead, Sean McConville replied. McCabe put Ashgrove ahead, Christopher Smyth replied. Finally, Hunter put Ashgrove ahead, and there was no reply – they led 4-3 at the break.

Ashgrove took that momentum with them into the second half and rattled off the next three goals, via Niall Young, a hat trick for Hunter and a hat trick for McCabe.

Stephen Laverty pulled one back late on for Orchard, but it was no more than a consolation.

Greenfield Park pull off miraculous comeback

Parkview 3 Greenfield Park 3

Parkview would have left Artie Green Park not quite sure how they didn’t claim all three points, as they let a 3-0 lead slip against Greenfield Park.

Sean Anderson put them ahead, before Niall Harte doubled their lead, and they found the net for a third time just before the half-time whistle.

When Peter Markey stepped up to hit a penalty for Parkview on 51 minutes, he had the chance to make it 4-0, but his miss seemed to give Greenfield Park a lift.

They never gave up, and battled back with goals from Gary Fitzmaurice (two) and a Tiarnan Ryan goal on 80 minutes seeing them leave with a remarkable draw.