Carnbane League Round-up: ​Ballyholland progress as the two Uniteds play to a draw

Cartwheel United attacker James Coyle (right) scored during his side's epic 4-4 draw against Orchard United. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

Carnbane League Round-up

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Fr Davies Cup Round 2

Millburn United 2 Ballyholland 4

With 10 minutes on the clock it looked as though it was going to be a disastrous day for Ballyholland.

That’s because Millburn United’s Thomas Travers had found the back of the net twice for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ballyholland grew into the game and goals from Christopher Havern and Conor Carlon had them back on level terms, 2-2 at the half-time interval.

It took a long time for the next goal to come, but the visitors went ahead on 83 minutes through Nikodem Lickiewicz. Things got even better for Ballyholland, as Sean Hughes found the net to give them a two-goal advantage before the full-time whistle.

Sean Havern Memorial Cup

Section A

Orchard United 4 Cartwheel United 4

A 4-4 draw was enough to see both Orchard United and Cartwheel United progress through to the semi-finals of the Sean Havern Memorial Cup.

The teams finished in the top two spots of Section A, with Carnbane League Division 1 champions Mayobridge crashing out of the competition at the group stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Sean Gorman and Ruairi Murdock had Orchard 2-0 to the good at the break.

However, Cartwheel were a different side after half-time, and goals from James Coyle and Caolan Reavey had them on level terms.

Gorman hit the next goal, but Tiarnan Murphy made it 3-3 before Cartwheel took the lead late on. However, the teams had to settle for a share of the spoils after Gorman netted his hat trick goal in the last minute of the game.

Section B

Ashgrove Rovers 3 Lisdrum 1

Ashgrove Rovers made it four wins out of four and secured top spot in Section B with a 3-1 win over Lisdrum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turlough Hunter hit the first two goals, before Lisdrum’s Ross Cranney pulled one back.

But Rovers weren’t to be denied and Jack McAleavey made sure of the result, as he found the net three minutes from the end of the game.