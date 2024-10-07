Carnbane League Round-up: Bridge advance in Junior Cup and the Celts score a huge win

Mayobridge advanced through to the next round of the IFA Junior Cup. Pictures: Brendan Monaghan

​There were seven games played last weekend involving Carnbane League teams. Mayobridge, Camlough Rovers and Orchard United were involved in the IFA Junior Cup with Mayobridge advancing. Elsewhere, Newry Celtic claimed a huge win over Archview United.

Premier Division

Millburn United 1 Cleary Celtic 2

​Cathal O’Reilly scored for Cleary Celtic on Saturday.

Reigning Premier Division champions Cleary Celtic were huge favourites to triumph at Jimmy McAlinden Park on Saturday, but Millburn United didn’t allow them to have it all their own way.

It took 29 minutes for the opening goal to be scored, which came when Cathal O’Reilly found the net. Then, just one minute into the second half Cleary pulled 2-0 ahead via Ruairi Cunningham.

But to Millburn’s credit they kept plugging away and were back in the game when Sean McCartan converted from the penalty spot with 20 minutes to go. However, Cleary held on for their fifth win in six league games.

Newry Celtic 14 Archview United 0

Newry Celtic scored a massive victory over Archview United on Saturday.

Newry Celtic’s players brought their shooting boots to Artie Green Park on Saturday, as they found the back of the net 14 times.

Ryan Fearon scored four times, with Stephen Wylie, Ronan Byrne, Eoin McGivern and Stephen Daly netting braces, whilst Keith Johnston and Paul O’Rourke both chipped in with a goal apiece.

Division 1

Greenfield Park 2 Ashgrove Rovers 2

Greenfield Park and Ashgrove Rovers had to settle for a share of the spoils after James McParland’s late equaliser.

Niall Havern had put Greenfield ahead, but Ashgrove responded with goals from JP McCabe and Turlough Hunter. However, with five minutes to go Greenfield had enough time to rescue a point, with McParland finding the net.

Parkview 1 Cartwheel United 2

Cartwheel fought back from a goal down to claim all three points at Olympic Park.

Parkview were off to a flying start when they netted from the penalty spot just two minutes into the game, but that was good as it got for them, as Cartwheel’s Caolan Reavey replied on the stroke of half-time before Ciaran Kelly scored the winning goal on 73 minutes.

FonaCab IFA Junior Cup

Mayobridge 3 Réalta naCromóige 2

The Bridge were the only Carnbane League side out of three to advance in the IFA Junior Cup on Saturday – and they did so in style.

A Barry Garvey penalty and a Liam Mathers goal had them 2-0 ahead, but Réalta naCromóige came fighting back and levelled the game late on after goals from James Cunningham and Niall O’Kane.

However, it was Mayobridge’s day and they converted a late penalty to win the game and progress in the cup.

Camlough Rovers 2 Strathroy Harps 5

Despite taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, Camlough Rovers weren’t able to get to grips with hat-trick hero Corey Wood, and his trio of goals were decisive in this cup tie.

Orchard United 0 Portstewart Town 1

The long journey down from Portstewart to Newry proved fruitful for Town, as they squeezed past Orchard United with a goal from Jordan McLaughlin.