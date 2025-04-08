Carnbane League Round-up: ​Cup action brings some shocks and goals galore

Bridge midfielder Thomas Hardy lift's the ball over Church Street defender Davy Bagnall on Saturday Pictures: Brendan Monaghan

​AOH Cup - Quarter-finals

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newry Celtic 2 Cartwheel United 3

Cartwheel caused the biggest upset of the weekend with their 3-2 victory over Newry Celtic in the AOH Cup. The Premier Division contenders who had just knocked rivals Cleary Celtic out of the Bessbrook Cup were hot favourites against their Division 1 opponents.

The match followed the script initially with Niall Devlin opening the scoring for Newry Celtic after two minutes. But Cartwheel replied 10 minutes later with the equaliser from Daniel Cumiskey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church Street's Ben Breen is robbed by Mayobridge player Brandon Roe at Derrylecka on Saturday.

The Celts were soon back in front again courtesy of Devlin though but there was no shaking Cartwheel who scored twice inside three minutes via Patrick Kelly and James Coyle to put them 3-2 in front and this time the Hoops had no answer with the Crossmaglen side claiming a well-earned victory.

Rossowen 0 Camlough Rovers 5

Camlough Rovers had a good day in Kilbroney Park with five unanswered goals against hosts Rossowen. David McKinley opened the scoring with just six minutes on the clock and it remained 1-0 until Camlough doubled their advantage before half-time with a goal from Niall McGivern.

Rossowen had no answer in the second half while Camlough continued to impress with further goals from John Taylor, Kane Rossiter and Niall Murphy to secure a comfortable win.

Sean Havern Memorial Cup

Church Street 3 Mayobridge 3

There was no separating Church Street and Mayobridge in Olympic Park on Saturday with six goals shared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church Street had to come back from a three goal deficit however to salvage the draw.

Thomas Hardy opened the scoring for the Bridge with just two minutes on the clock. They lead 2-0 at the break and Hardy made it 3-0 on 61 minutes.

Church Street battled back however, with a brace of goals from Jamie O’Connor either side of one from Kieran Slim.

Newry Rovers 0 Rockview 7

Meanwhile it was one way traffic for Rockview with seven unanswered goals against Newry Rovers.