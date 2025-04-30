Carnbane League Round-up: Five star Villains progress and the Sean Havern Memorial Cup final teams are set
AOH Cup Semi-final
Remarkable turnaround at Jennings Park
Camlough Rovers 2 Villa Rovers 5 (AET)
Few would have correctly predicted the final result of this game when there were 20 minutes on the clock.
That’s because Camlough had raced out into a 2-0 lead following goals from Kane Rossiter and John Taylor.
However, Villa Rovers steadied the tide at the back, and goals either side of half-time took the game to extra-time at 2-2.
Camlough ran out of steam and the additional 30 minutes belonged to Villa, with Mark Lennon, Noel McPolin and Aaron Devlin all finding the net as they ran out comfortable winners.
Sean Havern Memorial Cup Semi-finals
Gorman the hero for Orchard
Orchard United 1 Rockview 0
It was a cagey affair at Olympic Park, but Orchard United booked their place in the Sean Havern Memorial Cup Final with a 1-0 win over Rockview.
Their task was made somewhat easier whenever Rockview were shown a red card on the stroke of half-time, but United didn’t find the opening goal until 83 minutes.
However, Sean Gorman finally broke the deadlock and it was enough to see Orchard over the line and into the final.
Cartwheel too strong for Ashgrove
Ashgrove Rovers 0 Cartwheel United 2
Cartwheel United booked their place alongside Orchard United in the Sean Havern Memorial Cup Final with a 2-0 win over Ashgrove Rovers.
Cartwheel found the net for the game’s opening goal through Caolan Reavey on 33 minutes, but it remained a tight contest throughout.
That was until James Coyle put the result beyond any doubt when he struck Cartwheel’s second five minutes from the end of the game, and the south Armagh side could begin looking towards the final.