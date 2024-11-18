Carnbane League Round-up: Goals galore in this week’s Carnbane League action

Cleary Celtic players Mark Hughes and Cathal O'Reilly congratulate first half goal scorer Brendan Coulter on Saturday.

Carnbane League Round-up​

Premier Division

Villa Rovers 1 Cleary Celtic 4

Cleary Celtic moved up to second spot in the Carnbane League Premier Division table after they trounced Villa Rovers 4-1 at Jennings Park.

Cleary Celtic captain Shay McAllister shrugs off a challenge from Villa Rovers midfielder Noel McCoy at Jennings Park. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

​This match was a repeat of last season’s Bessbrook Cup final, and although Villa Rovers came out on top on that occasion, Cleary Celtic didn’t allow them to repeat that performance on Saturday.

​The game was over before half-time with TJ Hughes, Cathal O’Reilly, Benny Coulter and Declan Monaghan all finding the net in the first half to power the Celts into a 4-0 lead.

Villa scored early on in the second half via Adam Loughran, but they left themselves with too much work to do and were never able to put Cleary under any further pressure.

Archview attacker Oisin Marmion gets between two Ballyholland players at Jennings Park on Saturday Picture: Brendan Monaghan

​Archview United 0 Ballyholland 4

Ballyholland moved out of the drop zone on Saturday with a comprehensive victory over basement side Archview United at Jennings Park.

Sean Hughes opened the scoring with a spot kick in the first half and Archview held Ballyholland to that until the second period when Hughes doubled his tally. Ryan Connolly made sure of the result when he scored on 63 minutes and Brian Dillon finished the scoring at 4-0 on 90 minutes,

Camlough Rovers 4 Millburn United 1

Johnny Conway Proprietor of the Derrybeg Shop presented Edward Madigan Referee co-ordinator and Referees from Carnbane League sponsored jerseys. Pic: Liz Boyle

Millburn United slumped down to second from bottom in the table with a 4-1 defeat to high flying Camlough Rovers who remain third.

the sides were level at 1-1 at the break but Rovers pulled away in the second half with a brace of goals from Kevin Rossiter and the fourth and last of the day provided by Niall McGivern.

Newry Celtic 5 Ballybot United 0

Newry Celtic remain top of the pile in the Premier Division with an emphatic 5-0 win over Ballybot at Artie Green Park.

They were two goals to the good after 12 minutes when Conor Shields and Keith Johnston hit the target.

Shields scored two more in the second half to complete his hat-trick and when the Bot were reduced to 10 men with a second yellow for Adam Garvey, Eoin McGivern finished the whitewash with the last goal of the day on 85 minutes.

Division 1

Cartwheel United 1 Ashgrove Rovers 1

The spoils were shared at Jimmy Steen Park on Saturday, where Ashgrove Rovers returned to Newry with a point in the bag.

Cartwheel drew first blood when Daniel Cumiskey hit the net just before the half-hour mark.

Nine minutes later Stephen O’Connor found the equaliser and with neither side able to find a winner after that the game finished in a draw.

Church Street 1 Parkview 4

Parkview had a good day in Derryleckagh on Saturday where they leapfrogged Church Street in the table with a 4-1 victory.

Parkview got off to a flying start with the opening goal from Rory Craven after seven minutes.

Ryan Gorman doubled their tally on the cusp of half-time giving Church Street a lot of work to do in the second half.

Liam McCartan did pull one back from the penalty spot on 55 minutes but that was as good as it got for Church Street while Higgins and Craven scored another goal apiece to finish the match 4-1.

Newry Rovers 1 Lisdrum 10

Lisdrum Youth enjoyed a goalfest at Olympic Park on Saturday sticking a whopping 10 in the net against Newry Rovers who remain firmly glued to the floor with their first win of the season remaining elusive.

Lisdrum had the result in the bag by half-time, with four goals scored one from a Niall Doran penalty, while Rovers hit the target once.

There was no coming back for Newry Rovers in the second half, with a hat-trick from Shane Barr within a seven minute spell- the third from the spot. He nabbed his fourth and Lisdrum’s eighth on 75 minutes and a brace from sub Shay Morgan put the winners into double digits to complete the drubbing.

Orchard United 4 Greenfield Park 2

Orchard United took the spoils against Greenfield Park in Derrybeg on Saturday but they had to come from behind to do so.

Ruairi Murdock gave Orchard the lead with just three minutes on the clock but a brace from Adam Taylor in reply put Greenfield in front after 30 minutes.

It was all square at the break however when Sean Gorman equalised on 44 minutes. Murdock nudged his side in front again with his second and Orchard’s third five minutes into the second half and while Greenfield couldn’t find the equaliser this time, Micheal McAllister sealed Orchard’s win in stoppage time.

IFA Junior Cup Round 3

Hillsborough Boys 1 Mayobridge 0

It wasn’t to be for Mayobridge in Lisburn on Saturday where they exited this year’s Junior Cup at the hands of Hillsborough Boys by a single goal.

The hosts scored that on 26 minutes and try as they might the Bridge couldn’t find an answer and it remained 1-0 at the final whistle.