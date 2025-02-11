Carnbane League Round-up: Greenfield and the ‘bridge going for Division 1 glory

Kyle Brennan (left) scored a hat trick for Villa Rovers on Saturday. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

​Carnbane League Round-up

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​

Premier Division

Brennan finds the mark for Villa

Kyle Brennan (left) scored a hat trick for Villa Rovers on Saturday. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

Ballyholland 1 Villa Rovers 4

Kyle Brennan was the star of the show as Villa Rovers saw off Ballyholland 4-1 on Saturday.

The Rovers striker netted a hat trick with each goal coming in the first half to give his side a cushion on the scoreboard at the short whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyholland were given a glimmer of hope when Niall Casey pulled a goal back on 77 minutes, but Villa weren’t to be denied and Adam Loughran put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal late on.

Newry Celtic's Keith Johnston (left) and Cleary Celtic's Benny Coulter (right) both found the net for their respective sides on Saturday.

Cleary blow Camlough out of the water

Cleary Celtic 8 Camlough Rovers 2

Carnbane League Premier Division leaders Cleary Celtic claimed a statement win on Saturday, as they trounced Camlough Rovers 8-2.

The Celts had the game wrapped up after 36 minutes, as they had the ball in the net no fewer than five times by that stage. Marty Havern and TJ Hughes hit braces with Benny Coulter also getting in on the act.

Camlough pulled two goal back, but Cleary finished the game out as they started it with three more goals in the last 20 minutes – with Mark Hughes scoring before Declan Monaghan hit the net twice.

Newry Celts move into second spot

Newry Celtic 3 Rossowen 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry Celtic were too strong for Rossowen at Artie Green Park on Saturday, as they ran out 3-0 winners.

Two of those goals came early on with Keith Johnston and Lonnie Larkin giving the Celts a dream start. Five minutes into the second half, Paul O’Rourke put the result beyond all doubt and Newry Celtic moved into second spot in the league with the win.

Division 1

Orchard come from behind to win

Ashgrove Rovers 1 Orchard United 2

Orchard United came back from a goal down to win against Ashgrove Rovers at Nan Sands Park.

A goal from JP McCabe 16 minutes into the game had Rovers ahead at half-time, but Stephen Laverty levelled matters early in the second half, before Shane McAteer scored the winning goal three minutes from the end of the game.

McCartan’s brace sees Chruch Street past Lisdrum

Church Street 3 Lisdrum 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisdrum got off to a fast start on Saturday, but ultimately it was Church Street’s day at Derrybeg.

Shane Barr put Lisdrum ahead just three minutes into the game but it was level-pegging at the break after Kevin Boyle’s equaliser.

There were two goals scored in the second half and both of them came from the boot of Church Street’s Liam McCartan, which secured the win for his side.

Greenfield are too strong for Rockview

Greenfield Park 5 Rockview 2

Greenfield Park sit atop the Carnbane League Division 1 table as the league season draws to a close and they were at their blistering best on Saturday, winning 5-2 against Rockview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five different scorers found the net for Greenfield, with James Boyd and Ben Cafolla scoring in the first half, before goals from Michael Hasson, James McParland and Gary Fitzmaurice secured the win.

Mayobridge trounce the Rovers

Mayobridge 9 Newry Rovers 0

Mayobridge are hoping to catch the league leaders Greenfield Park and win the Division 1 title, and they certainly helped their chances with a resounding 9-0 victory over Newry Rovers on Saturday.

However, the game was in the melting pot at half-time with just one goal scored in the opening 45 minutes – via Paudie Smith.

After half-time two Garvey’s were the stars of the show with Barry scoring a hat trick, whilst Conor netted a brace.

Sean Havern Memorial Cup 24-25 draw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Division 1 nearing its conclusion the Sean Havern Memorial Cup competition will be starting in the next few weeks.

The format will be the same as last season with two sections each of five teams. Teams will play four games, two home and two away.

For the semi-final ties, the winners of section A will play the runners up of Section B and the winners of Section B will play the runners up of Section A. If there is a tie for any of the top two places, goal difference will decide the outcome.

The Sections were drawn as follows:

SECTION A: Cartwheel United; Church Street; Mayobridge; Orchard United; Parkview.

SECTION B: Ashgrove Rovers; Greenfield Park; Lisdrum FC; Newry Rovers; Rockview.