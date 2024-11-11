Carnbane League Round-up: Newry Celtic move to the top of the Premier Division table

Midfield action from Ballyholland FC and Newry Celtic at Olympic Park on Saturday Picture: Brendan Monaghan BM14

Carnbane League Round-up

Premier Division

Ballyholland 1 ​Newry Celtic 3

Newry Celtic moved a point clear of Villa Rovers at the top of the Premier Division table following a 3-1 victory over Ballyholland in Olympic Park on Saturday.

Ballyholland's Chris Havern turns away from hoops midfielder Paul O'Rourke at Olympic Park on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, Ronan Byrne broke the deadlock with the Hoops’ first goal at the start of the second.

Conor Shields doubled their lead on 69 minutes but six minutes later Chris Havern got Ballyholland back in the game when he hit the target. That was as much as his side could manage however, and Ryan Fearon made sure of the result for the Celts with their third goal moments before the final whistle.

Millburn United 2 Villa Rovers 2

Meanwhile, Villa Rovers were held to a draw by Millburn in Jimmy McAlinden Park and they had to come from behind to salvage a point.

Millburn led 2-0 with a brace of first half goals from Sam Bingham. Adam Loughran pulled one back before the break but it remained 2-1 until the seventy-ninth minute when Niall McCoy levelled proceedings and it remained 2-2 at the finish.

Ballybot United 1 Cleary Celtic 4

On the back of their emphatic 9-0 Mid-Ulster Shield victory the previous week, Cleary Celtic were back in league action on Saturday, sticking four in the net against Ballybot at the Barley Field.

A last minute goal from Conor Craney denied Cleary a clean sheet but the result was in the bag by then, with Benny Coulter on fire scoring all four goals.

They led 3-0 by half-time with Coulter scoring on 17 minutes and on the half-hour mark with his hat-trick on 36 minutes.

The vastly experienced Mayobridge man wasn’t finished yet either, as he nabbed his fourth goal 10 minutes before the finish.

Rossowen 8 Camlough Rovers 3

A goal-fest in Kilbroney Park on Saturday saw Rossowen bag a whopping eight to visiting Camlough Rovers’ three.

It looked like thigs were going well for Rovers when Kevin Rossiter scored a brace to put them two goals to the good after just three minutes.

Michael Ireland made it 2-1 on 20 minutes but Rossiter nabbed his hat-trick three minutes later. Richie Reynolds pulled a second goal back for the hosts and it remained 3-2 at the break but Rossowen went to town in the second half.

Ireland squared the match after the restart and completed his hat-trick on 68 minutes after Ben Lynch had put Rossowen into the lead.

They made sure there was no coming back for Camlough with a further two goals from Ryan White and Reynolds making it eight with the last of the day on 90 minutes.

Division 1

Parkview 1 Mayobridge 3

Mayobridge remain on top of the pile in Division 1 after a 3-1 win against Parkview on Saturday.

Goals from Conall Poland, Liam Mathers and Conor Garvey had the result in the bag with Parkview scoring late on as a consolation.

Cartwheel United 3 Orchard United 2

Cartwheel came back from a 2-0 deficit to take the spoils against Orchard United in Jimmy Steen Park on Saturday.

First half goals from Dylan Smyth and Ruairi Murdock had Orchard in front before Aaron Boyle stuck the ball in his own net to get Cartwheel back in the game. That turned out to be a game changer, as Tiarnan Murphy and Caolan Reavey scored two more to secure a Cartwheel victory.

Greenfield Park 8 Newry Rovers 2

Greenfield Park enjoyed an emphatic 8-2 win against bottom side Newry Rovers at Jennings Park, keeping them two points behind league leaders Mayobridge with a game in hand.

A brace from Gary Fitzmaurice gave Greenfield Park a 2-0 lead but Rovers had levelled by half-time and had high hopes of picking up their first league win of the season.

Those hopes were dashed in the second half however, as Greenfield banged home six more goals to make it eight in total by the final whistle.

Ashgrove Rovers 1 Rockview United 1

The spoils were shared at Jennings Park on Saturday, with a goal apiece from Ashgrove and Rockview.

Ashgrove drew first blood with the opening goal from Turlough Hunter with 17 minutes on the clock. Shay O’Hare replied on 56 minutes and with neither side able to find a winner the match ended in a draw.