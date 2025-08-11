Carnbane League Round-up: Opening fixtures get the tables moving

Ronan Byrne (left) scored one of Newry Celtic's seven goals at Jennings Park on Saturday. Pic: Brendan Monaghan

Carnbane League Round-up

Premier Division

Ashgrove Rovers 3 Newry Celtic 7

Ashgrove Rovers played in their first ever Carnbane League Premier Division match on Saturday. Unfortunately for the club, their task was as tough as they come, as they faced Newry Celtic.

JP McCabe (centre) scored a hat trick for Ashgrove Rovers on Saturday. Pic: Ashgrove Rovers

Rovers striker JP McCabe proved to be more than capable of playing in the top flight, as he scored a hat trick. However, at the back Ashgrove were powerless to resist a Newry Celtic avalanche which saw Neil Barr and Oisin Gray net braces, as well as goals from Ronan Byrne, Mark Lowry and an own goal.

Ballybot United 3 Ballyholland 2

Ballybot United came from behind twice to beat Ballyholland at the Barley Field. Brian Dillon opened the scoring for Ballyholland but Ciaran O'Neill replied from the spot. Ryan Connolly put Ballyholland in front again, but Niall Grant and Darren Bannon had an answer.

Rossowen 4 Orchard United 2

Rossowen also had to come from behind in Kilbroney with a league opening victory over Orchard United. Kieran Casey and Callum Donnan gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, but Rossowen levelled through Gairiad Clarke and JJ Ucar. Thomas Markey put the home side in front and Ucar struck again for good measure.

Villa Rovers 3 Millburn United 0

Villa Rovers began their league campaign with a three goal win against Millburn Utd. A brace from Niall McCoy was followed by the third goal from Kyle Brennan to seal the win.

Division 1

Archview United 9 Greenfield Park 1

Archview United set out their stall with a 9-1 thrashing of Greenfield Park. Tomas Marks recorded a hat trick, David Hankin scored two, with further goals from Gavin Moan, Stephen Daly, Michael McAllister and an own goal, while James McParland scored Greenfield’s only goal.

Lisdrum 4 Killeavy 3

Lisdrum beat Killeavy in a seven-goal thriller with goals from Ryan Burns, Luke Reynolds, Caolan Walsh and Rory Carroll, while Sean Gorman, Shay O'Hare and Calum Murphy scored for the newcomers.

Mayobridge 6 Parkview 1

Mayobridge hit Parkview for six with Kevin O'Rourke scoring four and Darren McPolin and Jamie Barr nabbing the other two, with Mark McParland avoiding the whitewash for Parkview.

Newry Rovers 1 Church Street 6

Church Street also recorded a 6-1 victory, this one against Newry Rovers. Shane McKevitt gave Rovers the lead but Jay Kelly levelled, James O'Connor hit a brace and Sam Bingham, Joshua Cowan and Liam McCarran made it six.

Rockview 5 Cartwheel United 3

Rockview scored five for victory over Cartwheel on Saturday. Their goals provided by Dylan Keenan (two), Joshua Barry, Eric McLaughlin and Christian Cunnigham.