Aodhan Conlan scored for Villa Rovers on Saturday

Carnbane League Round-up

PREMIER DIVISION

​NEWRY CELTIC 3 CAMLOUGH ROVERS 4

Rockview United drew 4-4 with Parkview on Saturday in Division 1.

Camlough Rovers took a big scalp on Saturday with a 4-3 victory over Newry Celtic, backing up another big win over Bessbrook United in the Mid-Ulster Shield the previous week.

For the Celts this defeat ended a three-game winning streak, including a league victory over rivals Cleary Celtic.

In Saturday’s game played at Artie Green Park, the visitors raced out of the blocks, bagging three goals before the half-hour mark. Newry Celtic battled back with goals from Conor Shields and Paul O’Rourke but Kane Rossiter nabbed his second for Rovers before the break for a 4-2 half-time lead.

Patrick Magill pulled another back for the home side on 47 minutes but that was as much as they could manage and with no more goals Rovers took the spoils.

Conor Garvey in recent action against scored twice for Mayobridge on Saturday. Pictures: Brendan Monaghan BM07

ARCHVIEW UNITED 1 VILLA ROVERS 2

Villa Rovers remain top of the pile in the Premier Division following a narrow win over Archview United in Jennings Park. Aodhan Conlon opened the scoring for Villa in the tenth minute but Oisin Marmion equalised two minutes later. Conlon missed from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark but Kyle Brennan gave Villa the lead again on 41 minutes and after a scoreless second half it remained 2-1 at the full-time whistle.

DIVISION 1

CARTWHEEL UNITED 1 MAYOBRIDGE 6

Ciaran Higgins, pictured against Ballybot, scored one of Parkview's four goals on Saturday

Mayobridge went clear at the top of the Division 1 table with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Cartwheel at Jimmy Steen Park on Saturday. They wasted no time getting going, with Conor Garvey opening the scoring in the second minute. Three more goals followed from the Bridge and it remained 4-0 at the break. Cartwheel pulled one back in the second half but the contest was already over at 5-0 by then and the Bridge added a sixth for good measure before the finish.

CHURCH STREET 4 ORCHARD UNITED 3

Church Street got one over Orchard United on Saturday in Olympic Park with seven goals scored in total all four of the winners’ goals from Liam McCartan . McCartan got the ball rolling in the fourth minute but Dylan Smyth equalised six minutes later and Rauiri Murdock put Orchard in front with 16 minutes on the clock. McCartan squared the match again before the break and nabbed his hat-trick on 51 with his fourth giving his side a 4-2 lead. Jamie O’Connor score Orchard’s third in stoppage time but Church Street had done enough to claim all three points.

PARKVIEW 4 ROCKVIEW UNITED 4

The spoils were shared in Jennings Park on Saturday in an eight goal thriller between Parkview and Rockview. The sides were level at 1-1 when Rockview pulled away scoring two more goals to lead 3-1 after 30 minutes. Parkview pulled one back before the interval and Ciaran Higgins levelled with 20 minutes left on the clock. Rockview went in front again but once more Parkview had an answer as Sean Anderson salvagedthe draw late on.