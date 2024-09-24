Carnbane League Round-up: Two survive from three in the Mid-Ulster Shield

Mayobridge midfielder Miceal Lively contests a high ball with Greenfield Captain James Boyd at Derrybeg Pictures: Brendan Monaghan BM01

​MID ULSTER SHIELD – ROUND 1

Out of the three Carnbane League teams that played in the first round of the Mid-Ulster Shield on Saturday, two advanced.

Millburn United 2 Hillsborough Boys 0 (AET)

Millburn United were taken all the way to extra-time by Hillsborough Boys in Jimmy McAlinden Park, but the Carnbane side scored twice in that time to progress to the second round.

After a cagey first half, Milburn dominated the second. Sam Bingham had the ball in the net but it was ruled offside. They also had a penalty miss, leaving the score 0-0 at full-time.

Two minutes into extra-time David Breen ran down the left wing, cut inside and played the ball to Bingham who scored. In the second period Milburn made sure of the result when Breen set up Glenn McLoughlin who fired the ball into the back of the net.

Parkview 2 Valley Rangers Res 1

Meanwhile in Artie Green Park, Parkview got the better of Kilkeel side Valley Rangers. Rory Craven opened the scoring for the Carnbane team on 34 minutes and Ryan Gorman made it 2-0 in the second half. Mark Cowan pulled one back on the stroke of 90 minutes for Rangers, but Parkview had done enough to book their place in Round 2 of the Shield.

Ashgrove Rovers 1 Caledon Rovers 2

Meanwhile, Ashgrove Rovers bowed out at the hands of visitors Caledon Rangers at Jennings Park after extra-time.

JP McCabe gave Ashgrove the lead in the first half from the penalty spot but Mark Trainor did likewise equalising for Caledon who went down to 10 men on 34 minutes when Dwayne McGlone received a second yellow.

Ashgrove couldn’t capatalise however and Jack Muldoon found the winner in the first period of extra-time.

PREMIER DIVISION

Ballybot United 2 Rossowen 5

Although they have more games played than the teams around them, Rossowen sit third in the table at present as their winning streak continued on Saturday with a 5-2 victory over Ballybot at the Barley Field.

The teams were tied at 1-1 at half-time with goals from Michael Ireland and Brendan McLoughlin. Rossowen went down to 10 men for the second half when Ciaran Monaghan was dismissed on a second yellow card but that didn’t stop Conor Richmond from putting them in the lead with his first goal for the club and Ireland scoring two more for his hat-trick. Jamie Gaskin pulled a second back for the Bot but JJ Ucar had the last word also scoring his first goal for Rossowen.

Camlough Rovers 3 Archview United 3

Archview United got their first point on the board on Saturday with a 3-3 draw against Camlough Rovers.

Camlough led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Adrian Mee and Kane Rossiter in response to the opener from Lorcan Cunningham.

A brace from Drew McVerry put Archvew in front but Rossiter salvaged a point for Rovers with the equaliser on 82 minutes.

Cleary Celtic 2 Ballyholland 0

Cleary Celtic bounced back from their shock exit from the Junior Cup with a 2-0 victory over Ballyholland at Olympic Park. Both goals arrived in the second half, the first off the boot of Thomas Hughes and the second from a Neil Barr spot kick.

Villa Rovers 1 Newry Celtic 0

Villa Rovers remain at the top of the table with an important 1-0 win over Newry Celtic on Saturday – the only goal of the game scored on 90 minutes when they were reduced to 10 men for a sending off.

DIVISION 1

Greenfield Park 1 Mayobridge 1

The spoils were shared in Derrybeg on Saturday with a goal apiece for Greenfield Park and league leaders Mayobridge.

Niall Havern put Greenfield in front in the first half, with Connal Poland equalising in the second.

Lisdrum 0 Cartwheel United 3

Lisdrum still have no points on the board after Cartwheel scored three unanswered goals against them in Killeavy on Saturday. The scorers for Cartwheel were: Patrick Kelly in the first half and James Coyle and Alex Lennon in the second.

Newry Rovers 2 Church Street 3

Chgurch Street got one over Newry Rovers in Meigh on Saturday for a 3-2 victory .

Goals in either half from Nathan McClorey and one from Kaylem Elliott sealed the win, while Jordan Pinnington and Paul Morgan scored for Rovers.

Rockview United 0 Orchard United 3

Three unanswered goals in Nan Sands Park gave Orchard United all three points against Rockview United.

Dillon Smyth opened the scoring on 21 minutes and it remained 1-0 at the break. Rockview could find no reply, while Shay Murdock made it 2-0 in the second half and Sean Gorman sealed the win with 89 on the clock.