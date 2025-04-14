Carnbane Round-up: Extra-time, penalties and plenty of cup drama

Ballyholland's Ryan Connolly scored twice as they progressed in the Fr Davies Cup on Saturday.

Carnbane League Round-up

​

Fr Davies Cup

Round 1

Ballyholland 4 Ballybot United 2 (AET)

​

Ballyholland needed a late equaliser and extra-time to overcome Ballybot United in a dramatic Fr Davies Cup clash at Olympic Park.

Ryan Connolly gave his side a dream start with a goal in the first minute, but Ballybot took a lead in at half-time following two goals from David Mallie.

United looked set to progress, but on 87 minutes Ballyholland’s Niall Carr levelled the game and took it into extra-time.

From there, Ballyholland added two more goals via Conor Carlon and Connolly to secure the win.

​

Round 2

Newry Celtic 1 Villa Rovers 1 (5-4 on pens)

​

Newry Celtic put last week’s shock loss to Cartwheel United in the rear-view mirror with a win over Villa Rovers, but it took penalties for Stephen Daly’s men to progress.

Paul O’Rourke opened the scoring early in the second half, but Villa’s Jude Rooney hit the net late on to take the game into extra-time.

Neither side could find a winner, so into penalties it went and it was the Celts who squeezed through by the narrowest of margins, winning 5-4.

​

Sean Havern Memorial Cup

Section A

Mayobridge 2 Orchard United 3

​

Carnbane League Division 1 winners Mayobridge remain winless in the Sean Havern Memorial Cup through three games, and are on the brink of elimination following a 3-2 loss against Orchard United.

Orchard were in dreamland after half an hour, as they raced into a 3-0 lead with goals from Shay Murdock, Sean Gorman and Dillon Smyth.

Mayobridge fought back with two second half goals, but couldn’t find an equaliser, and Orchard held on to confirm top spot in the group with a game to spare.

​

Section B

Rockview 0 Ashgrove Rovers 2

​

In Section B, Ashgrove Rovers scored either side of half-time to defeat Rockview 2-0.

Turlough Hunter put Rovers ahead on 43 minutes, before an own goal doubled their lead shortly after the second half restart.