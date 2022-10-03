Carrick claim ‘massive result’ as Larne win and Comrades draw

The east Antrim outfit won 4-3 against Stephen Baxter’s side at Taylors Avenue to keep them sixth in the early Danske Bank Irish Premiership standings.

Curtis Allen put the home side 1-0 up on three minutes after finding the net from an Andrew Mitchell corner.

Things got even better for Stuart King’s team on 15 minutes when Crusaders defender Daniel Larmour turned the ball into his own net after some impressive play from David Cushley.

Emmett McGuckin celebrates scoring Carrick's winner. (Pic by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye).

The north Belfast men pulled a goal back just before the half-hour mark through Paul Heatley and just before half time Ross Clarke found the top corner to ensure the sides would go in 2-2 at the break.

Allen put the ‘Gers in front 10 minutes into the second half, but Philip Lowry drew the sides later two minutes later.

Advertisement

Emmett McGuckin then scored what proved to be the winner for Carrick on 65 minutes.

Crusaders ended the tie with 10 men after Heatley was shown a straight red card by referee Raymond Crangle following an altercation with Mitchell with just under five minutes left to play.

Speaking to Carrick’s media team, Stuart King said: “What a game. We started off like a house on fire, 2-0 up early.

"Crusaders, to their credit, came back massively.Going in 2-2 at half time, it was just a matter of regrouping and I thought in the second half, we were very good. The lads have been outstanding.

"They have just beaten a massive full-time football club, but in the end it is 11 players v 11. We were always on the wrong side against Crusaders in results and we have got a massive one today.

" Every time the ball went into their box, we caused mayhem. Emmett and Curtis were outstanding. They are scoring goals, they’re leading the line and they’re a real credit to themselves and hopefully they can keep it going.

Advertisement

"The boys deserve massive credit. To be 3-2 up and then to go 3-3, especially with all their fans behind the goal, I genuinely thought we were outstanding after that. It’s another big result for this football club, but we’re not going to get carried away.

"All you want from your players is that they give their absolute everything, that’s all you can ask. They’re leaving everything on the pitch for me.”

Next up for Carrick in the league is an away trip to face Glentoran at The Oval on Friday, October 7 (7.45pm).

Carrick’s east Antrim neighbours Larne FC continued their strong start to the season with a 2-0 win over Coleraine at Inver Park on Saturday evening.

A goal on six minutes from Leroy Millar and a Paul O’Neill goal inside the final 10 minutes of the tie saw Tiernan Lynch’s charges move up to second in the table.

Speaking to Larne’s media director Ian Cahoon following the match, manager Tiernan Lynch said: “It was a hard-fought victory tonight. Coleraine are a top side and we had a specific game plan going into today and I thought we carried it out superbly well. I think Coleraine have the most goals in the league.

Advertisement

"They are playing a very different brand of football than what they have played in the past, a lot of legs in their team, a lot of energy. We had to concentrate on both sides of our game today, big time. I thought we did that magnificently well.

"In the first half we felt we probably didn’t keep the ball well enough. We knew we had to do a certain piece of work out of possession today and we knew at half time we had to get better in possession. In the second half our goal came at a great time for us and just settled us down.”

Commenting on his team’s recent form and ascent up the table, Lynch added: "It is three points, it is October. We will not get carried away with anything at this stage. We have a long road ahead of us. There’s going to be a lot of twists and turns. We will keep our feet firmly on the ground.”

Next up for Larne in the league is an away trip to face Newry City on Friday, October 7 (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, it was honours even at Dixon Park as Ballyclare Comrades and Warrenpoint Town drew 1-1 in their Lough 41 NIFL Championship clash on Saturday.

Joe Tully had the home side 1-0 up with just over 15 minutes played when he fired the ball into the top corner from a free kick.

Advertisement

Luke Walsh equalised for the visitors with eight minutes left on the clock.

'Point thought they had snatched the win deep into stoppage time, but Joshua Wilson's finish was ruled out offside and the tie finished 1-1.

The result sees Stephen Small’s side slip to seventh in the early league standings.

Speaking to Ballyclare’s media officer Zoe Tisdale after the game, Tully said: “To go in 1-0 up at half time was especially good. Coming out in the second half we knew it was going to be tough. We have prepared all week on their shape and it was unfortuante to concede one late on.”