Carrick Rangers opened up a 17-point gap between themselves and Dungannon Swifts in the relegation play-off position following their win at Stangmore Park on Saturday.

David Cushley scored the only goal of the tie on 42 minutes to ensure all the points would be heading back to east Antrim.

Speaking to the Taylor’s Avenue club’s media team after the match, manager Stuart King said: “It’s a really important win. We had to dig it out at the end, but a bit of quality has won us the game. It’s a massive reaction from what we had on Tuesday night. I’m absolutely delighted.

"We’ve came here before and struggled to get results, so for us to come here today and dig out another win and keep a clean sheet, 37 points- three more than we had last year- the most wins the club has ever had in the Premier League, the most clean sheets we’ve ever had in the Premier League, the boys are doing something right.

David Cushley celebrates his goal. (Pacemaker).

"I think I can say it now that we’re safe. We’re 17 points clear of Dungannon with seven games to go. It’s a massive result for us.”

Carrick welcome Glentoran to Taylor’s Avenue on Saturday (3pm).

King added: “Hopefully we don’t concede in the first five minutes the way we usually do against Glentoran. They are full of quality. We know how good they are. If my boys empty the tank the way they did today, then we’ve a fighting chance.”

Meanwhile, Ballyclare’s good form in the Lough 41 NIFL Championship continued as they recorded a 3-1 win away to Annagh United on March 11.

Scoreless at the break, Ian Fletcher opened the scoring on 65, before Callum Ferris (70) and Joe Tully (83) had the visitors 3-0 up. Peter Duffin scored a consolation goal for Annagh on 86.

The win is Ballyclare’s fourth in five games.

Speaking to the club’s media officer Zoe Tisdale, manager Stephen Small said: “The players who came in today definitely showed their preparation has been spot on because they performed really well. It’s really important to get the points on the board. Coming here and getting a result and still staking our claim for a top six place, is very pleasing.”

