Carryduff Colts claim prestigious Burrell Cup

Carryduff Colts Under 19s who made a little bit of history for themselves by winning the Burrell Cup

They claimed the prestigious Burrell Cup – their first success coming in their last year at South Belfast Youth League level before moving into senior football with the club next season.

The hero on the night was Tony Craig whose wonder goal was worthy of winning any cup competition and came with just 14 minutes remaining to the delight of his coach Damian Doran who has been with the boys for most of their time with the Colts.

The Colts were slight favourites having beaten Shorts in the Group stages but this was a different game entirely and Shorts putting it up to them throughout the game with the young Colts showing signs of nerves amidst the expectation.

Shorts started very positively, pressing forward on numerous occasions, but the Colts defence was resolute, with McGeough, James White, Kelly and Townsley all in excellent form. The best chance of the half coming on 18 minutes when goalkeeper McNulty was forced into action to save a strike from 25 yards, superbly pushing it around the post for a corner.

Defences remained on top at the beginning of the second half but Colts started to get a foothold in the game with Niall White, Collins and Robinson all prominent.

Doran and Craig had efforts on target but they were straight at the Shorts keeper, who dealt with them easily, although he did produce a good save to his right, pushing the ball away from the incoming Schubotz who was looking for the rebound.

But just as the game was drifting towards a scoreless 90 minutes, the deadlock was broken in style when a Shorts defender headed clear a Colts corner. But it only went as far as Tony Craig, who was positioned just to the right of the pen spot, and he chested the ball down and volleyed the ball right footed into the roof of the net.

But if the favourites thought they were home and dry there was a heart in the mouth moment a few minutes later when a mix up on the edge of the Colts area saw the Shorts striker hit a superb lob only to be denied by the crossbar.

The Colts kept their composure and brought on Hughes for Doran to see out the game and claim a famous victory that will be celebrated by the players, their coach and club for the duration of the festive season and beyond.