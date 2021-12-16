Carryduff Colts go top of division

The pitch was heavy due to overnight rain and this seemed to suit the physically stronger Civil Service who began the game strongly, with goalkeeper Conor McCann standing between his team and going behind.

Although the Colts began to work their way into the game with McNally and Tabbit to the fore, It was the home side who should have taken the lead going close twice, forcing another fine save from McCann and a goal-line clearance from King.

The last 10mins of the half seen the Colts had the home team on the back foot but could not any shots of quality to force the home keeper into a save.

The second half started similarly ot the first with McCann again forced into action and a series of corners required excellent defending from Danny Toal, O’Toole and Neeson to keep them at bay.

The game began to open up and there chances at both ends but it was Colts who took the lead on the 67th minute.

From defending a corner, McNally received the ball out wide right halfway inside his own half, beat his marker, sprinted to the home pen box and played a pass to the awaiting Jordan Toal, who coolly took a touch to give himself time and then slot the ball home.

The home side pressed for an equaliser, but the Colts defence stayed strong.

They nearly scored but for a goal line clearance from Neeson and in the last minute of the game McCann save brilliantly in a one to one with the home team centre forward.