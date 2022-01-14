Carryduff Colts turn a corner with win over St Pat’s

Carryduff Colts have turned a corner last weekend in their first game of the New Year. After finishing 2021 with a run of six games without a win, they convincingly took the points against mid-table rivals St Patrick’s in a physical encounter at Lough Moss in the NI Amateur League Division 2C. The home side were more than capable of dealing with whatever was thrown at them despite missing regular first teamers McBride, Murphy and Sweeney through injury an suspension. Poor recent form and the missing players gave the management the opportunity to try out a different formation and the 3-5-2 approach worked to good effect, particularly in the first half when they raced into a three goal lead to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors. Colts showed great determination from the start and the opener came after 10 minutes when midfielder Haley found Euan ‘Varney” McNicholl with a terrific pass and the striker chipped superbly over the goalkeeper’s head into the back of the net. The considerable strength and height of the Colts back three of McDonnell, O’Rourke and Lavery gave them great security at the back allowing the flair players to do their thing and right wing back Odhran Sherry took advantage of the opportunity to get forward when he added a second midway through the half following a tremendous run and shot - or was it a cross? The goal seem to ignite St Pat’s and they went close on two occasions with Colts goalkeeper McCaffrey forced to make a brilliant save down to his left but then he could only watch as a powerful drive from the central midfielder flashed past him only for it to hit the crossbar before going over the top. Realising that a goal from the visitors could bring them right back into it, Carryduff managed to they grab a third before the interval when the electric Ciaran Sherry beat three defenders before picking out Haley who fired superbly into the net. Carryduff started the second half in control of the game with McCullough, Deeny and Haley dominant in the middle off the part but failure to convert their chances resulted in St Pat’s pulling on e back midway through the half when the striker flicked a corner past McCaffrey to reduce the deficit. But any concerns that it could be the start of a come back were quickly put to bed when Ciaran Sherry finally got the reward for an outstanding display when he got on the end of a cross by sub Rory Timoney to seal the three points. Colts: McCaffrey, Lavery, McDonnell, O’Rourke, O Sherry (Timoney), Haley, McCullough, Deeny (King), McNally (Rafferty) C Sherry, McNicholl.