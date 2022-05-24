‘Cash Rangers clinch promotion

The Cash have had an unprecedented level of success this season – with all three senior teams winning their respective leagues, now followed by this incredible promotion success for the first team. This success on the field has been combined with the constant development and growth off-field of the club and their facilities, making the past year one to remember for all involved at The Bluebell Stadium.

Having won the Mid-Ulster Intermediate A division at the start of May, Ballymacash became eligible for a promotion play-off against another eligible league winner from one of the three other regional leagues in the 4th tier of Northern Irish Football. It was to be West Belfast side St James’ Swifts who were to meet the Lisburn side in the playoff, after St James had won the Ballymena Intermediate Football League. The first leg took place at The Bluebell Stadium of Tuesday last week (17th), with Ballymacash Rangers winning 3-0 in front of a bumper crowd. Goals from Justin Armstrong (2) and Chris Ferguson done the damage on the night with St James failing to register any chances of note, and therefore faced an uphill battle ahead of the second leg to overturn a three-nil deficit.

The second leg took place on Saturday at Donegal Celtic Park, where St James’ Swifts play their home games out of. Lee Forsythe and his Ballymacash side knew the lay of the land before kickoff, avoid throwing away the three goal lead and they will write their names in Ballymacash folklore. It did however become a sketchy affair, with the Swifts leading 1-0 at half-time following a below par first half performance from Ballymacash. Both sides knew coming out in the second-half that the next goal was crucial.

Not for the first time this season, Lee Forsythe’s half-time team talk got a reaction from his players - the next goal was always going to be crucial at 1-0 and Ballymacash got the next two. Both goals in quick succession, on the 59th and 64th minutes, turned the tie on its head and effectively killed off any chance of a St James comeback as the aggregate score now sat at 1-5 to Ballymacash. The first goal came from a corner as Chris Ferguson crossed for Michael Moore to head home his 34th goal of the season, with this one maybe just being the most important of them all. The second goal saw Justin Armstrong, who had already scored two in the first leg, score again as he finished from a tight angle into the far corner to send the travelling support wild.

As the game faded out with both sides clearly aware of their fate, St James to their credit kept trying to play forward and they got a late equaliser as Eugene Gallagher finished nicely past Rhys Lawson. As the final whistle blew, chants of “we are going up” echoed around Donegal Celtic Park as the Ballymacash Rangers players, coaches and support came together as one to celebrate an incredible achievement.

