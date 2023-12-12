A Housing Executive soccer team including Causeway Coast footballers has made it to the quarter finals in a Homeless Awareness Week football competition in Belfast.

The Causeway Housing Executive team who took part in the Street Soccer NI Homeless Awareness Week Cup 2023 6-aside at Ozone, Ormeau Park, Belfast. Top row (from left): Joel Cromie, Patch Manager Limavady, Ryan McDowell, Patch Manager, Coleraine, Jonathan Smyth, Maintenance Officer, Coleraine, Eoghan Doherty, Housing Advisor, Coleraine, and Tommy Stevenson, Maintenance Officer, Limavady. Bottom Row (from left): Paddy Hargan, Causeway Temporary Accommodation Manager and Patrick McWilliams, Patch Manager, Coleraine. Credit NIHE

The Street Soccer NI 6-aside event saw the Causeway men make their way through the six group stage game to finish level on points with the Street Soccer NI Derry team at the quarter final stage.

One of the players Patrick Hargan, Housing Executive Temporary Accommodation Manager, Causeway said: “We had a great day at a really well run event. The weather certainly didn’t dampen our efforts.

“In the quarter finals we came up against a strong team from Choice Housing Association and although we started brightly for the first few minutes, Choice found their rhythm with three quick-fire goals to emerge as the winners.