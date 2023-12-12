Causeway street soccer team make it to quarter finals in Homeless Awareness Week competition
The Street Soccer NI 6-aside event saw the Causeway men make their way through the six group stage game to finish level on points with the Street Soccer NI Derry team at the quarter final stage.
One of the players Patrick Hargan, Housing Executive Temporary Accommodation Manager, Causeway said: “We had a great day at a really well run event. The weather certainly didn’t dampen our efforts.
“In the quarter finals we came up against a strong team from Choice Housing Association and although we started brightly for the first few minutes, Choice found their rhythm with three quick-fire goals to emerge as the winners.
“It was a great event which we look forward to next year but I think we will get a few training sessions under our belt in preparation.”