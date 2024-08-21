Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chairman of Ballyclare Comrades, James Kirk, has moved to clarify the club’s position after it was confirmed on August 20 that three players had departed Dixon Park.

The Playr-Fit NIFL Championship side announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon that Bobby Higgins and Jack Kinner had left the club.

This development was followed several hours later by the news that club captain, Gary Donnelly, who made 159 appearances over two spells, had also departed.

A large section of the club’s support took to Facebook to voice concerns about the departures and question why they had left after only two games of the 2024/25 season.

James Kirk. (Pic: Ballyclare Comrades).

In a statement issued on behalf of the club by Chairman, James Kirk, the club moved to clarify the situation and respond to concerns raised by fans.

Mr Kirk explained: “Today (Tuesday) three players requested to leave the club, something that happens a lot at football clubs around the country.

"I must emphasise the club didn’t want to lose any of the three players, but two of the players cited lack of game time, and considering that we’re only two games into the season we’re disappointed they couldn’t be patient, but we understand that players just want to play football.NIFL

"As for our captain requesting to leave, it is probably a difficult one for the fans to grasp. Gary had agreed to sign for the new season and was quoted as being really happy to be leading the team into a new era. Unfortunately, another club has since made Gary an offer, and he decided that’s the best move for him to make.

"To you, our fans, the club are as disappointed with today’s departures as you are, and we will look to replace these players in the next 10 days.

"As we often hear in sport, no one is bigger than the club itself, and we will move forward with those players who are committed to Ballyclare Comrades Football Club.”

The Comrades are currently eleventh in the early league standings with one point from two games, having lost 4-0 away to Ballinamallard United on the opening day before a 1-1 draw with Armagh City on August 17.

Next up, Ballyclare welcome Annagh United to Dixon Park on August 24 (3pm).