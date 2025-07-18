Charity youth football tournament ‘Mayor’s Cup’ launched to bring communities together

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Amanda Grehan, has officially launched the Mayor’s Cup 2025.

This exciting new charity football tournament, supported by Choice Housing, is being held in aid of Action Cancer, the Mayor’s chosen charity.

Taking place on Saturday August 2 at Lisburn LeisurePlex Stanley Park and Sunday August 3 at Bluebell Stadium, this two-day tournament will welcome youth teams from across the country in the 2015/2014 age groups.

Organised by Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League, the competition will see 32 teams in two age groups battle it out through group stages and knockout rounds, all culminating in an action-packed final.

Pictured at the launch of the Mayors Cup was from left, Cyril Moorehead, Good Relations Officer and Courtney Scates, Area Manager at Choice Housing, Chris Budd, Lisburn, Castlereagh Junior League, Christopher Corbett, Corporate Fundraising Executive at Action Cancer, Mayor Amanda Grehan and Oliver McGrogan and Mylo Dobbs who are honing their football skills in advance of the tournament taking place on Saturday August 1 and Sunday August 2. Pic credit: LCCC

Team registration is now open. To enter, teams are asked to make a £55 donation to Action Cancer. Register online at https://lisburn-bolton-rtc.classforkids.io or email [email protected] for more information.

Mayor Amanda said: “The Mayor’s Cup is an incredible celebration of community spirit and youth sport.

"It’s a brilliant way to bring young people and local clubs together for some friendly competition, all while supporting the amazing work of Action Cancer.

"This tournament isn’t just about football, it’s about making a real difference. I’d love to see as many clubs as possible get involved and help us kick off something truly special.”

Choice Housing, one of Northern Ireland’s largest independent housing associations, is supporting the tournament through its TBUC Shared Housing Programme.

Courtney Scates, Area Manager at Choice Housing, commented: “This tournament will bring communities together, encourage young people to get active, and most importantly, raise vital funds for Action Cancer.”

Christopher Corbett, Corporate Fundraising Executive at Action Cancer, added: “What a fantastic way to raise funds which will help us continue to deliver our life-saving services, including breast screening, health checks, and cancer prevention programmes.

"Every pound raised will go directly toward supporting people affected by cancer in Northern Ireland, and we’re proud to be part of a partnership that combines sport, community, and compassion.”

Chris Budd from the Lisburn Castlereagh Junior League said: “We are looking forward to two days of fantastic football and to welcoming young sportspeople onto our pitches.

"This competition provides a great opportunity for children from across the country to take part in a football extravaganza that celebrates skill, teamwork and the spirit of the game while raising money for a great cause.”