Register
BREAKING

Clearer Water Irish Cup: east Antrim teams learn opponents for fifth round

Larne, Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United and Ballyclare Comrades found out who they will play in the fifth round of this season’s Clearer Water Irish Cup following the draw this afternoon (Wednesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reigning Sports Direct Irish Premiership champions Larne will travel to Blanchflower Stadium in east Belfast to face Harland and Wolff Welders in a repeat of last season’s quarter-final, which the east Antrim side won 1-0.

Read More
Bet McClean League Cup: Lynch 'lost for words' as Larne lose to Linfield

Carrick Rangers will welcome Playr Fit NIFL Championship outfit Portadown to the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Crusaders have won the Irish Cup for the last two seasons. (Pic: Pacemaker).Crusaders have won the Irish Cup for the last two seasons. (Pic: Pacemaker).
Crusaders have won the Irish Cup for the last two seasons. (Pic: Pacemaker).
Most Popular

Ballymena United, the beaten finalists in the last two Irish Cup campaigns, have been drawn to play Premier Intermediate side Queen’s University at The Dub in south Belfast.

Ballyclare Comrades will welcome Strabane Athletic, who made it to this stage of the competition thanks to a 5-0 win over Fivemiletown United on November 25, to Dixon Park.

The ties are due to be played on Saturday, January 6 2024.

Related topics:LarneAntrimCarrick RangersBelfast