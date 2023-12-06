Larne, Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United and Ballyclare Comrades found out who they will play in the fifth round of this season’s Clearer Water Irish Cup following the draw this afternoon (Wednesday).

Reigning Sports Direct Irish Premiership champions Larne will travel to Blanchflower Stadium in east Belfast to face Harland and Wolff Welders in a repeat of last season’s quarter-final, which the east Antrim side won 1-0.

Carrick Rangers will welcome Playr Fit NIFL Championship outfit Portadown to the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Crusaders have won the Irish Cup for the last two seasons. (Pic: Pacemaker).

Ballymena United, the beaten finalists in the last two Irish Cup campaigns, have been drawn to play Premier Intermediate side Queen’s University at The Dub in south Belfast.

Ballyclare Comrades will welcome Strabane Athletic, who made it to this stage of the competition thanks to a 5-0 win over Fivemiletown United on November 25, to Dixon Park.