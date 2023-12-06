Clearer Water Irish Cup: east Antrim teams learn opponents for fifth round
Reigning Sports Direct Irish Premiership champions Larne will travel to Blanchflower Stadium in east Belfast to face Harland and Wolff Welders in a repeat of last season’s quarter-final, which the east Antrim side won 1-0.
Carrick Rangers will welcome Playr Fit NIFL Championship outfit Portadown to the Loughview Leisure Arena.
Ballymena United, the beaten finalists in the last two Irish Cup campaigns, have been drawn to play Premier Intermediate side Queen’s University at The Dub in south Belfast.
Ballyclare Comrades will welcome Strabane Athletic, who made it to this stage of the competition thanks to a 5-0 win over Fivemiletown United on November 25, to Dixon Park.
The ties are due to be played on Saturday, January 6 2024.