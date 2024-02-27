Register
Clearer Water Irish Cup: Larne and Ballyclare preparing for quarter-finals

Excitement is building ahead of this weekend’s Clearer Water Irish Cup quarter-finals, with Larne and Ballyclare Comrades both hoping to progress to the semi-finals.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2024, 13:01 GMT
Larne and Ballyclare made it through to the last eight of the competition thanks to wins over Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts respectively.

Tiernan Lynch’s charges will face Playr Fit NIFL Championship side Newington at Inver on Saturday (3pm), while the Comrades will be going to east Belfast to take on Glentoran at The Bet McLean Oval, also Saturday (3pm).

The reigning Sports Direct Irish Premiership champions come into their clash with Newington in fine form, having last tasted defeat in the league in September, winning 3-0 against Glentoran last time out.

Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis were both on target against Glentoran in the Irish Premiership on February 23. (Pic: Pacemaker).
Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis were both on target against Glentoran in the Irish Premiership on February 23. (Pic: Pacemaker).
Speaking to Larne’s media director, Ian Cahoon after Friday’s game, coach Gary Haveron stated: “Attention turns to our game against Newington to make sure we get into the next round of the cup. We’ll give them the same respect we showed Glentoran in the league.

"Newington got a great result in the league away to Portadown. Tiernan Lynch was there in the stand to do his research, such is his relentlessness to get every result we can.

"Ruaridhri Donnelly has come in during the last transfer window and he’s given them a fresh emphasis at the top of the park. They’re a dangerous team. They’ll know our pitch really well, having played out of here. It’s going to be a tough game. It’s one we’ve to be prepared for and we will be.”

Ballyclare thanked their large travelling support for spurring them on against the Swifts in the last round and a vocal support is expected against Glentoran on Saturday.

