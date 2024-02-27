Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Larne and Ballyclare made it through to the last eight of the competition thanks to wins over Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts respectively.

Tiernan Lynch’s charges will face Playr Fit NIFL Championship side Newington at Inver on Saturday (3pm), while the Comrades will be going to east Belfast to take on Glentoran at The Bet McLean Oval, also Saturday (3pm).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Sports Direct Irish Premiership champions come into their clash with Newington in fine form, having last tasted defeat in the league in September, winning 3-0 against Glentoran last time out.

Andy Ryan and Lee Bonis were both on target against Glentoran in the Irish Premiership on February 23. (Pic: Pacemaker).

Speaking to Larne’s media director, Ian Cahoon after Friday’s game, coach Gary Haveron stated: “Attention turns to our game against Newington to make sure we get into the next round of the cup. We’ll give them the same respect we showed Glentoran in the league.

"Newington got a great result in the league away to Portadown. Tiernan Lynch was there in the stand to do his research, such is his relentlessness to get every result we can.

"Ruaridhri Donnelly has come in during the last transfer window and he’s given them a fresh emphasis at the top of the park. They’re a dangerous team. They’ll know our pitch really well, having played out of here. It’s going to be a tough game. It’s one we’ve to be prepared for and we will be.”