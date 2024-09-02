Cleary Celtic come from behind to defeat Newry Celtic in the Gerald Kennedy Cup final

​Cleary Celtic players and Management celebrate winning the Gerard Kennedy Cup Final.

Gerald Kennedy Cup Final: Cleary Celtic 2 Newry Celtic 1

​Cleary Celtic and Newry Celtic went toe-to-toe throughout the 2023-24 season and their rivalry continued into this campaign, with Cleary landing the first blow.

It was they who came out on top in the Gerald Kennedy Cup Final at The Showgrounds, following two late goals.

Newry Celtic weathered an early Cleary storm and struck the opening goal through Ryan Fearon on 12 minutes.

Cleary Celtic players celebrate with winning goal scorer Neil Barr on Friday night at The Showgrounds. Pictures: Brendan Monaghan

Stephen Daly’s side remained on top for the remainder of the first half, but couldn’t find a second goal.

After half-time it was all Cleary, but it took them until the 81st minute until they grabbed an equaliser – which came from experienced centre back Benny Coulter.

Four minutes later the comeback was complete when Neil Barr found the target and he sealed the win for Cleary.

‘It was a big game for us’

Gavin Moan goes head to head with Cleary fullback Fergal Lavery.

Although Cleary were Premier Division league champions last season, they had been beaten in four straight cup finals (with two of those coming against Newry Celtic). Consequently, manager John Hogg said that it was crucially important for his side to bring that run of losses to an end.

“It was a big game for us because we lost the last few finals, and we didn’t want to lose this one,” he said.

“We changed a lot of things that we had been doing ahead of previous finals, before Friday night. It was about trying something different, to get a different result.

“I felt as though we were on top in the second half and it was a brilliant way to win a game. They’re local rivals and it was a derby so it was great.”

A tough game ahead

Cleary Celtic almost made more history last season as they reached the IFA Junior Cup Final but lost 2-0 against Enniskillen Rangers. They begin another run towards glory this Saturday, as they travel to Belfast to face Rosario YC.

“This will be a tough game for us,” Hogg conceded.

“We’re back to square one again, but it is exciting too. We’re going away to Belfast and it will be a tricky game for us, but hopefully we can get the right result.”