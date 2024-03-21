Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team, made up of players from across Newtownabbey and north Belfast, will face Ford FC from Belfast at the Blanchflower Stadium on the Holywood Road. Kick-off is 8pm.

Posting on the St Mary’s FC Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Newtownabbey-based outfit said: “It's time to rally behind our team and club like never before.

St Mary's FC. (Pic: Contributed).

"Your unwavering support makes all the difference in helping us achieve our goals and dreams. It's difficult to unite without a home base and such a big club, but let's get behind the club and stand together, cheering loudly and spreading positivity.

"Together, we can accomplish anything. Alone we can do little, together we can do so much. Let’s all go and cheer on the Saints tonight!”

Ahead of the tie, manager, Thomas McAllister, stated: “This is another milestone for this group of Saints and is representative of the great work being done at every level throughout our club.

"It’s important that we recognise that the recent success of the senior men’s first team reflects the work done by the whole club and its many great volunteers at every level, so thank you.”

Admission for tonight’s game in east Belfast is priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.