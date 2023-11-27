Co Antrim Shield: excitement building ahead of Carrick's semi-final showdown with Glentoran
The last-four game, against a team the home side defeated twice in the last two months in the league, will see the east Antrim outfit attempt to reach a final for the first time in a decade.
Speaking to the club’s media team ahead of tomorrow night’s last-four clash, manager Stuart King said: "This is what we’re involved in football for. It’s a massive game for the football club. We haven’t been to a final in 10 years.
"We’re at home to Glentoran. Yes, they are one of the biggest clubs, they are full of internationals and full-time players. We’ll give it everything.
"I want everyone to come out and support us. I want everyone to give us everything and I hope we give a really good account of ourselves.
"They’re all tired bodies in the changing room now (after the side’s 1-1 draw away to Coleraine in the Sports Direct Irish Premiership on Saturday). We’ll see how they are on Monday.
"We’ll re-group and hopefully come up with a game plan to try and get ourselves to a final because I want to be successful. I want the club to be successful and I think my boys deserve it because they give me everything and I’m proud of them at the moment.”
Meanwhile, reigning Co Antrim Shield champions Larne are still to find out who they will play in the other semi-final tie after Knockbreda FC submitted an appeal to the Irish FA in relation to the decision of the County Antrim FA Senior Shield Committee to dismiss ‘Breda from the tournament.
A spokesperson for the Co Antrim Football Association stated that Larne’s semi-final, against either Knockbreda or Ballymacash Rangers, has been “postponed until such time that the appeals process has concluded.”
Tomorrow night’s game at Taylor’s Avenue kicks off at 7.45pm.
Tickets are available via the club’s website. A pay at the gate option is available (£13/£9).
Supporters are advised that season tickets are not valid for the match.