Larne manager Tiernan Lynch is hoping his players can enter tonight’s ToalsBet.Com Co Antrim Shield final against Linfield with “no fear” as they look to win the silverware for the third season in a row.

The east Antrim side, currently second in the Danske Bank Irish Premiership standings, take on David Healy’s third-placed charges at Seaview (7.45pm) in what is a repeat of last year’s decider.

The Inver Park outfit lifted the trophy in 2021, defeating Glentoran on penalties, before retaining the shield in 2022 with a 1-0 victory over tonight’s opponents.

Advertisement

Speaking to the club’s media director Ian Cahoon, Lynch said: “It’s our third Co Antrim Shield final in a row. We have to go and enjoy it. I’m led to believe it’s a full house from both sides and it’s all built up for a good atmosphere.

Larne will be hoping to win the Co Antrim Shield for the third season in a row. (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press).

Advertisement

"Two good teams. Hopefully both want to play. Hopefully we don’t have to worry about the wind or soggy pitches and we get a good spectacle for the Irish League.

"If we can just get this team to believe and understand that they don’t need to fear anybody. They need to go and approach every game that they can win every game- and they can. Every team seems to lift their game when they play Larne now. We seem to be the team that’s up there to be shot at and I think that will be no different on Tuesday night.”

Advertisement

Fans unable to attend the tie can watch it on BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.