Co Antrim Shield: Larne aiming to make it four in a row
The east Antrim side, who also have the Gibson Cup in the Inver Park trophy cabinet, will face Warren Feeney’s charges in the decider at 7.45pm.
Speaking to the club’s media director Ian Cahoon, coach Gary Haveron said: “If you want to be challenging for every trophy and being at the top end of it, games are going to come thick and fast, especially this time of the year.
"We’ll be ready and show the Glens the respect they deserve. We’ll go and try and retain our trophy.
"It’s a major trophy. There are only four you can go for, including the league, so this is an important one for us. We want to be the team in the finals. We want to be in these showcase games.
"We want to give our fans the nice days out and we want to send them home happy, so that’s what we’ll aim to do.
"We’ll be prepared to meet Glentoran head-on.”
Goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson is also looking forward to tonight’s game.
He stated: “We’ve won it the last three times. It’s more silverware, which is what we want at this club. We want to win everything we’re in and the Co Antrim Shield is certainly one of them. It’s brought us a lot of success over recent years, so hopefully we can add another one.
"Players want to play in the big games. Everyone’s looking forward to Tuesday.”
The game will be streamed live on the BBC iPLayer.