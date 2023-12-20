Larne will be aiming to win the ToalsBet.Com County Antrim Shield for the fourth season in a row when they face Glentoran in the final next month.

The east Antrim side progressed to January’s showpiece thanks to a 4-0 victory over NIFL Premier Intermediate side Ballymacash Rangers in the semi-final tie at Inver Park last night (Tuesday).

The home side led 2-0 at the break thanks to two first half goals (25 minutes and 44 minutes) from Leroy Millar.

Leroy Millar found the net twice as Larne won 4-0 against Ballymacash to progress to the Co Antrim Shield final. (Pic: Pacemaker).

Any hopes the Lisburn-based side had of causing an upset were ended late in the second half when Joe Thomson made it 3-0 on 85 minutes, before Ilijah Paul rounded off the scoring on 89 minutes to see the holders progress to their fourth Co Antrim Shield final on the bounce.

Tiernan Lynch’s side will face Glentoran in the final at Seaview on January 23 2024 at 7.45pm.

Speaking to the club’s media team after the clash, defender Levi Ives said: “It was a good win. It’s always good to get to a cup final. I thought the lads were professional tonight and went and got the job done.

"I don’t think a club has ever won the Co Antrim Shield four years in a row, so it would be good to go and do it. Facing Glentoran in the final is massive, every game is massive. It will be a tough game, but hopefully we can go and get the job done.”