Coleraine Football Club has confirmed that its Head Coach Dean Shiels has ‘departed his role’ at the club.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 30, the club said: “Coleraine Football Club can confirm that, with immediate effect, Head Coach Dean Shiels and Assistant Coach Michael O’Connor have departed their roles at the club…

"The Bannsiders would like to extend sincere thanks to Dean and Michael for their commitment, professionalism and service during their time at The Showgrounds. Both leave with the utmost respect and gratitude, and will always be warmly welcomed back in the future."

Executive Chairman and majority shareholder Henry Ross said: “Dean has led the team with great passion, and we are grateful for the energy and dedication he brought to the club.

"Michael has been a tremendous presence within the dressing room and on the training ground, providing invaluable support to our players. On behalf of everyone connected to Coleraine Football Club, I extend heartfelt thanks to Dean and Michael, and wish them every success in the next chapter of their careers.”