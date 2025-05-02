Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Ruaidhrí Higgins as the club’s new first-team manager.

The Limavady man returns to The Showgrounds, where he ended his playing career in 2016. He joins the club ahead of a crucial European play-off campaign and will begin work with the squad immediately.

In a statement on Friday, April 2, Coleraine FC said: “After an impressive playing career that included spells with Derry City and Dundalk, winning the League of Ireland title with the latter, Higgins hung up his boots in Coleraine colours.

"Since then, he has earned a strong reputation as one of the brightest minds in Irish football, having worked with the Republic of Ireland national team and more recently managed Derry City to silverware, including the 2022 FAI Cup and the 2023 President’s Cup.

Coleraine FC has confirmed the appointment of Ruaidhrí Higgins as the club’s new first-team manager. CREDIT COLERAINE FC

"As he begins this new chapter, Higgins has confirmed that Conor Loughrey will join his backroom staff at Coleraine. Loughrey, a respected figure in local football circles, brings strong tactical insight and a deep understanding of the local game, having worked closely with Higgins in recent years.”

Speaking about his appointment on the club website, Higgins said: “I’m honoured to be taking on this role at a club that means a great deal to me. This is a club with ambition, with passionate supporters, and a proud history.

" I’m excited to get started, to meet the players and staff, and to build something that brings success on the pitch and pride off it. The immediate focus is the play-offs — and we’ll give everything to finish the season strongly.

“I’m also delighted to be bringing Conor Loughrey in alongside me. He’s someone I trust and value highly — he’ll add real energy and detail to the coaching team.”

Executive Chairman and majority shareholder Henry Ross commented: “We’re excited to welcome Ruaidhrí to Coleraine at a key moment for the club. This is an important appointment made with both the short term and long term in mind. Ruaidhrí has my full confidence, and we believe he’s the right person to lead us into this next chapter.”